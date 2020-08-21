Leona Puckett 92 of Winchester passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling. She was born July 18, 1928 in Estill County to William and Irene Puckett. She was a former Home Health Technician and a member of the Bethel Assembly of God. She is survived by two daughters Rhonda Mundy of Winchester, Marie Burns of Louisville and fifteen grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Landwell Puckett, son Tommy Puckett, daughter Mary Puckett, three brothers Orville, Harvey and Wilbur Puckett and a sister Lorraine Miller. A memorial graveside service will be held 11 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Puckett Cemetery 592 Puckett Rd in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Robin Sell 62 of Stanton passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born December 3, 1957 to Robert and Joanna Perry. She was a faithful member of the Harbor Light Worship Center. She is survived by three grandchildren Bentley, Chloe and Autumn Cowell, two brothers Bobby and Michael Perry and a sister Sheri Lowly. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Joanna Perry, daughter Brandy Davidson and an infant daughter, three brother’s Gary, James and Larry Perry, two sister’s Mary Terrill and Brenda Perry. Funeral services were held Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jimmy Cole officiating. Burial followed in the Perry Cemetery in Campton. Pallbearers were Junior Watkins, Jamie Watkins, Jason Johnson, Derrick Rogers, Wiley Garland, Eric Johnson and James Hood. Honorary pallbearers were Tony Combs, David Jones and Dewey Campbell. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Richard Leon Hibbs, age 81 of Louisville, KY died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Hospice Facility of Baptist Health Louisville. He was born in Louisville, KY on November 20, 1938, the son of the late Herbert Houston Hibbs and Carrie Elizabeth Jaggers Hibbs. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from General Electric after many years of service. He was a former member of several bowling leagues and enjoyed watching basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Hibbs.

Richard is survived by his wife Phyllis Hibbs of Louisville, KY; a son, Richard Hibbs, Jr of Stanton; two daughters, Melissa Jean Faw and Judy Ann Hibbs (Steve Allen) of Stanton; two stepdaughters, Tonya Egerton (DeWayne) and Teresa Kunkel (Damian) of Louisville; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren along with a sister, Alberta Higgs (Junior) of Caneyville.

Private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at the Fairview Cemetery in SeRee, KY with Richard (Ricky) Hibbs, Jr., Richard Hibbs, III, Trevor Faw, Steve Allen, Dwayne Egerton, Bennard (Benny) Schafer serving as pallbearers.

Alta Cline 77 of Jeffersonville wife of James Cline passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Mt. Sterling November 23, 1942 to Chester and Bertha Coburn. She was cake decorator, cater, Deli Tech and was a member of the Gift of Love Church. She is survived by her husband James Cline of Jeffersonville, two sons Paul Cline of Jeffersonville, Tommy Cline of Jeffersonville, a daughter Teresa Townsend of Clay City, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Bertha Coburn, four brothers Lester, Harold, Floyd and Chester Coburn Jr. and four sisters Pauline Fletcher, Mary Oldfield, Ella Davis and Virginia Benson. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Sister Jennifer Wilson and Bro. Lovell Stephens officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 6 PM till 8 PM. Burial will be in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lloyd Wayne Powell 44 of Clay City passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident. He was born in September 30, 1975 to Charles and Elizabeth Powell. He was a mechanic. He is survived by a son Colten Powell of Winchester, two brothers Charles “Chuck” Powell and wife Tiny of Clay City, Joshua Powell of Clay City, and Lloyd’s girlfriend Stacy Banks and her daughters Bethany and Alyssa Banks and her granddaughter Keyarra. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Powell. Funeral services will be held 12 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Friends may visit Wednesday from 10 AM till time of the services. Burial will be in the Powell Cemetery in Clay City. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.