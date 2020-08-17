Late in the afternoon on August 10th, Governor Andy Beshear made another decision that would have a drastic impact on families state-wide. He gave a strong recommendation that schools should wait to begin in-person classes until September 28th. He later further recommended that students should not begin in-person classes again until Kentucky has witnessed a decline in positive COVID-19 cases. Powell County originally planned to offer in-person learning in the classroom and had a special called board meeting planned for that same afternoon of the governor’s announcement to meet and discuss vital questions with local health professionals. However, following the announcement the meeting was canceled and this statement was posted to social media as a response, “With Governor Beshear’s announcement strongly recommending no in-person learning at schools before September 28th, the PCS Board of Education’s special called meeting for tonight has been canceled. We will still have a brief question and answer session which will be live streamed using a link found at www.kyschools.us. Since we will not be considering in-person learning until late next month, we will focus on answering questions that do not relate to in-person learning. It breaks our hearts that we cannot spend the time we want with our students for the next several weeks. We continue to put the health and safety of our students and staff at the highest priority. Stay tuned for information about Remote Learning Orientation sessions which will be planned for August 25-27.”