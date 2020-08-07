On Saturday, July 29 at 8:30 in the evening, Daniel W. Anderson of Mount Sterling report- edly stole a pickup from the Bowen First Church Of God. The victim, who was speaking to dispatch, advised he was in the bed of the truck and in fear of his life as Anderson was driving erratically in an attempt to eject the owner from the bed of the truck. Police located the vehicle on East Col- lege near the Airport Market where Anderson made an obscene ges- ture to law enforcement. Officers attempted to execute a traffic stop on East College, but Ander-

son ignored them and continued south toward Bowen at a high rate of speed. Still driving reck- lessly with the owner in the back. Anderson was driving so fast officers could hardly keep up with him. Anderson proceed- ed to go off-road in the 3000 block of Campton Road, driving through a field, plunging into the Red River and fi- nally coming to a stop when he struck a tree. Anderson then jumped from the truck, without clothes, plunging into the river. Officers plead- ed with Anderson to stay put, but he cursed at them and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. A police search was