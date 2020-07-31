By: Madison Fugate

It’s no secret that Powell County has it’s share of talented locals among the gifted music artists, creative painters and the galore more out there. For some of us, our talents can be unique, such as those who devote so much of themselves to horse training and equestrian. Kelsey R. Howell, a Powell County Middle School student and local, is a prime example of someone who understands their abilities can lead her to achieve her wildest dreams if she doesn’t lose sight of what’s important to her. Her passion for horses and time under her trainer and uncle, Derick Tipton of Tipton Mountain Horses, here in Powell County has led her to her first competition held in Northern Kentucky and coming home with her first blue ribbon, at just 14 years old. Competing with the “big wigs,” so to speak, never phased her. The determination and joy shielded any doubts. “She is smart, driven and sensitive, especially with animals,” her proud grandpa, James Ed Dennis, claims.

A day in the life of Kelsey would include several hours spent taking care of these massive, beloved animals. Seeing that she is there as a helping hand when one may require any sort of doctoring, and always eager to help with feeding, watering, grooming and exercising these animals. For as long as her family members could remember, the love of horses was always there with Kelsey, and dates as far back as her pretending to be a horse herself and galloping through the halls. Competing has been a life long dream for this young and determined animal lover, she’s been preparing for it her whole life.

It’s not usual that an equestrian at such a young age is delegated the responsibilities that Kelsey handles so well. To be able to volunteer and participate as much as she does at her age is certainly an accomplishment, and her family expresses their gratitude to her Aunt Anna Tipton and Uncle Derick Tipton in allowing her the opportunity to be such an asset and prove her talents and unspoken connection with horses. Kelsey is a trainee and volunteer at Tipton Mountain Horses. This particular farm is often occupied with well over 100 or more horses. It’s unquestionably a sought after location to trust your most prized equestrian with. Many, even some internationally, have a connection to Powell County by and through this farm.

Her entire family stands behind her choices and her goals, in fact, they are beaming with pride. Her family claims she doesn’t consider what she does work, because it’s where her passion runs deep. It would be a safe bet to assume there will be plenty more competitions and victories in Kelsey’s future as she intends to continue working her way up, that of course entails more horses and more shows. Congratulations, Kelsey, continue to beat the odds as Powell County listens and cheers along with your proud family.