On July 20th, Mayor Allen made an important message that sparked the interest and opinion of several Powell County citizens. “Due to the spike of COVID in Powell County, we are considering canceling some activities. People are not wearing the masks as ask to, this could influence our decision. At this time, the splash park, Music in the Park, ballfields, and basketball courts are open, but with the spike in cases we may be forced to cancel these activities for the health and safety of our employees and citizens. The City of Stanton will make a decision in the next couple days.” -Mayor Allen