By Madison Fugate

The Barn at the Gorge located in Stanton, Kentucky and owned by Jennifer Drake, has in store some events for this Summer season that have been triggering the excitement of several locals. On July 9th, they hosted their first ever Karaoke Night. This was an event hosted outside, with a lot of comfortable fanning and a large enough space to accommodate the mandated 50 or less capacity at a safe distance. There is no cover charge, there was however food and drinks available for purchase. The food was prepared and provided by another well known and locally owned restaurant, The Red River Smokehouse. Owner and operator, Jennifer Drake, expresses her pursuit to host this event each Thursday, if all goes accordingly. She states you can follow the events more closely by liking her Facebook page and following the events posted online.

Typically, this location is most often times used as a venue for weddings and is a popular and sought after spot for said occasions. Drake devotes the majority of her time and energy into these special days for her clients. One motto she prides her business behind for her wedding events is “creating the best day ever.” This amazing barn is located just on the other side of the gravel drive that leads to the 4 Guys RV Park at the Gorge where you will find another popular area, more particularly known as a camping site that offers a pool, playground area, and more.

In addition to karaoke nights, the Barn at the Gorge also hosted a night for musician Tyler Halsey to perform acoustic on July 11th with an admission fee of $10.00 and a limit of 50 people as recently mandated. There is another date set for a live performance in store at the Barn at the Gorge. The Cornbread Opera is scheduled to play on July 18th with the same regulations, as of now, and an entry fee of $5.00. As with anything for the duration of this prolonging pandemic, the agenda and regulations are subject to change and you can stay updated by following their Facebook page.