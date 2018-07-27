By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Students in Powell County are scheduled to report back to school on August 7.

All elementary schools are scheduled to hold their back to school nights on August 2 from 5 p.m.-to-7 p.m. at each of the respective schools.

The Powell County Middle School will be holding it’s back to school night on July 31 at 5 p.m. The Powell County High School will be holding a freshman orientation at the high school on July 31 from 5 p.m.-to-7 p.m.

There will be no school for students on August 10, that day is scheduled as a planning day for staff.

The schools are asking students bring the following supplies:

Stanton Elementary School Kindergarten students are asked to bring the following supplies: one non-metal pencil box, one pair of scissors, one pack regular sized back that can open and close (no rollers or small backpacks), ear buds or ear phones, two dry erase markers, six boxes of crayons that will be stored at school, six glue sticks, one pack of number two pencils, one package of baby wipes, boys are asked to bring one box of snack sized baggies and girls are asked to bring one box of quart sized baggies.

SES First-grade students are asked to bring: four packages of pre-sharpened wooden and plain pencils, two boxes of 16-count crayons, one pair of scissors, one package of pink erasers, four glue sticks, one journal, two packages of dry erase markers, one-1 inch three ring binders and one container of play-doh.

SES second-grade students are asked to bring the following: three packs of pencils, one pack of pencil top erasers, eight glue sticks, two boxes of 24 crayons, one pair of scissors, 1 pencil pouch (no boxes), one box of eight markers and zipper baggies (quart size for girls and gallon size for boys).

SES third-grade students are asked to bring the following: one clipboard (plain and wooden no plastic), three pocket folders (yellow, green and red), three composition notebooks (marbled with no wires), one set of ear buds, one pencil box, one personal pencil sharpener, four packages of pencils (wooden and plain), two boxes of 24 crayons, one pair of child safe scissors, four glue sticks, one bottle of liquid glue, one package of highlighters, two packages of loose leaf paper.

SES fourth-grade students are asked to bring the following personal items: glue sticks, cap erasers, one box of 24-count crayons, one box of 8-count markers, ear buds to be used with iPads and computer labs, one pencil pouch, four-pocket folders (for science, social studies, math and language arts), backpack. Students are also asked to bring the following community items to be turned into the teacher and used by the class throughout the year: loose leaf paper (two packs of wide ruled), pencils, construction paper, index cards and one bottle of hand sanitizer.

SES fifth-grade students are asked to bring the following: three black and white marble journals for learning logs, three 12-packs of pencils, two boxes of tissues, one personal pencil sharpener, one pencil pouch or bag (no boxes), one 12-count or 24-count box of crayons, one bottle of glue, one pair of scissors, two packages of dry erase markers, three packets of loose leaf paper, boys are asked to bring hand sanitizer and girls are asked to bring gallon or quart sized ziplock baggies, and three folders (blue pocket folders for Mrs. Pelfrey’s homeroom, red for Mrs, Ewen’s homeroom and yellow for social studies or science homeroom classes).

Clay City Elementary school Kindergarten students are asked to bring: one-1 inch binder (clear covered pocket on the outside), one large zippered pencil pouch, two sacks of pencils, one pair of scissors (solid colors with round ends), two bottles of glue, two packs of glue sticks, one pack of eight dividers, three pack of 24-count crayons, two packs of eraser tops, one pencil box. Girls are asked to also bring gallon sized baggies and boys are asked to bring quart size.

CCE first-grade students are asked to bring: three pack of 24-count crayons, eight glue sticks, four packs of index cards, four single subject notebooks, three packs of pencil top erasers, one pack of dry erase markers, one pack of regular markers, two packs of pencils, ziplock baggies boys: quart size and girls gallon sized, two pocket folders and a pencil/crayon box.

CCE second-grade students are asked to bring: 1 inch plain white binder (please do not get bigger or a trapper-keeper because it won’t fit inside the desks), 2 folders with three holes, pencil pouch with three holes to go in binder, two composition notebooks, backpack without wheels and earphones or ear buds. Supplies for community use: two packages of wide ruled loose leaf paper, three packs of yellow number two pencils, two packs of pencil top erasers, 24-count pack of crayons.

CCE third-grade students are asked to bring: two packs of wide-ruled loose leaf paper, 36 or more yellow number two pencils (wooden and plain not mechanical or decorative pencils), 36 cap erasers to go on the top of a pencil, four pack of black dry erase markers, three-1 subject spiral notebooks, three glue sticks, a 1.5 inch three ring binder with pockets (no trapper-keepers), three ring pencil pouch for binder, folders with prongs/fasteners: blue, yellow, green and red, one box of 24-count crayons, one pair of scissors, backpack and (optional) one set of ear buds/ headphones.

CCE fourth-grade students are asked to bring: two composition notebooks, three packs of pencils, two packs of crayons, one pack of colored pencils, one pack of dry erase markers, four pocket folders for math, science, social studies and reading, one-1 inch binder, two packs of wide-ruled paper, pencil pouch, scissors, two packs of cap erasers, highlighters and hand-held pencil sharpener.

CCE fourth-grade students are asked to bring: one-1 inch binder, four folders with holes for binder, one pencil pouch, four packs of wooden pencils (no mechanical pencils), four packs of notebook paper, one pack of cap erasers, one backpack, three composition marble notebooks. Optional items includes: one pack of dry erase markers, one pack of markers, one box of plastic baggies, one pack of highlighters and one pack of red pens.

Bowen Elementary School Kindergarten students are asked to bring the following supplies: one backpack, three vinyl and two pocket plastic folder, one plastic pencil box, one black and white composition notebook, six glue sticks, one pair of scissors, one eraser (no jumbo or pencil top), and one pack of dry erase markers.

BES first-graders are asked to bring: one backpack, one plastic pencil box, two boxes of 24-count crayons, three glue sticks, one pair of scissors, two bar erasers, one pack of yellow pencils, one red vinyl two pocket folder and one composition notebook.

BES second-grade students are asked to bring: one backpack without wheels, one pencil box, one composition notebook, two boxes of 24-count crayons, two glue sticks, one pair of scissors, two bar erasers, two packs of yellow pencils, one pack of graph paper, one pack of wide-ruled paper and two vinyl folders with two pockets: one red and one blue.

BES third-grade students are asked to bring: one backpack without wheels, one pencil box, one composition notebook, one box of 24-count crayons, two glue sticks, one pair of scissors, two bar erasers, a one subject notebook, two packs of yellow pencils, one pack of graph paper, one pack of wide-ruled paper and four vinyl folders with two pockets: red, green, pink and orange.

BES fourth-grade students are asked to bring: one box of 24-count crayons, colored pencils, two packs of yellow pencils, one pack of pencil top erasers or two large erasers, two composition notebooks with no wires, six (2 pocket folders with colors consisting of red, blue, green, orange and two yellow with three hole folders that need prongs), one pack of fine tip dry erase markers, scissors, four glue sticks, backpack, clipboard and pencil box.

BES fourth-grade students are asked to bring the following: one-1.5 inch binder, one-3 hole pencil pouch for binder, one- 12 pack or more of mechanical pencils, three packs of loose leafed paper, two- 2 pocket folders with three holes for binder, and two- folders with two pocket and three prongs folder, one 12 pack of crayons to be kept in pencil pouch, one glue stick, scissors, and one pack of fine point dry erase markers.

Powell County Middle School Sixth Grade students are asked to bring: One- 1.5 inch 3 ring binder, two spiral leaf notebooks, three packs of loose leaf paper, two marble composition notebooks, four packs of index cards, colored pencils, red ink pens, pencils, seven folders with pockets, dry erase markers, highlighters, two black sharpies, pencil sharpener, eight glue sticks, scissors and ruler. An eight gigabyte jump drive is not required but maybe beneficial.

PCMS Seventh Grade students are asked to bring: One- 1.5 inch 3 ring binder with a hard cover, four marble composition notebooks, four pocket folders (with clasps), four packs of loose leaf paper, one subject notebook (for career and tech classes), pencils, colored pencils, highlighters, eight glue sticks, scissors, rulers, one pack of index cards, pencil sharpener, dry erase markers, and one package of dividers. An eight gigabyte jump drive is not required but maybe beneficial.

PCMS Eighth Grade students are asked to bring: two-1 inch 3 ring binders with a hard cover, two spiral one subject notebooks, three marble composition notebooks, three packs of loose leaf paper, one pocket folder with two pockets that clasp, one package of dividers, blue or black ink pens, red ink pens, two black sharpies, pencils, colored pencils, two highlighters, one- 4-pack of multi-colored highlighters, 4-pack of dry erase markers, four packs of index cards, eight glue sticks, pencil sharpener, extra eraser toppers, supply pouch, 1 large ziplock bag and trifold board (that students can keep at home until science projects are due). An eight gigabyte jump drive is not required but maybe beneficial.