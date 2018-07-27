Alan Jeffrey “Jeff” Brewer, 66, husband of Emily Brewer of Clay City, Kentucky died on July 19 at his residence. Born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky he was the son of the late George Brewer and Beulah Williams Brewer and he was the former plant manager of Hanson Brick. Jeff Brewer was a member of Stanton Christian Church for over 50 years and an original stock holder and founding member of Beechfork Golf Course. He was a member of the Powell County Flying Club, a former member of the Stanton City Council, a former T-Ball coach, an avid fisherman and a member of the Fish and Game Club .

He is survived by his wife, Emily Gross Brewer; one son, Geordan (Nichole) Brewer of Clay City; one daughter, Gretchen (Brandon) Brewer of Prestonsburg; one sister, Georgene (Will) Bryant of Frankfort and two grandchildren, Evalee Hope Brewer and Colburn Jack Brewer.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb were held on July 23 at Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, KY.

Interment in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Jack Gross, Landon Kirkpatrick, Johnny Napier, Cory Shane, Bill Cress and Brandon Brewer serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Michael Tipton, Gary Crabtree, Bill Harrison, Mike Crowe, Larry Cox, Tommy Henderson, Gene Brewer, Shannon Stidham, Gary Thompson, Wallace Reed and Brent Couch. Memorial contributions may be made for the Jeff Brewer Powell County High School Golf and Bass Fishing Team Memorial Scholarship, c/o Emily Brewer, P. O. Box 612, Stanton, KY 40380.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Marie Isabelle Gilbert, 92, widow of Christy Gilbert of Stanton, Kentucky died on July 21 at her residence. Born in Hart, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Albert Nienhuis and the late Ada Toland Nienhuis and she was a homemaker. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by two sons, Danny Dale Creed and Ronnie Creed; two daughters, Juanita Whitehurst and Michelle Huber; one step daughter, Diane Tackett and one grandson, Christopher Townsend.

Marie Gilbert is survived by three daughters: Maryann Nelson of Clay City, Betty Sparks of Lexington and Linda (Todd) Mason of Richmond; one stepdaughter, Deloris (Roy) Townsend of Stanton; one daughter-in-law, Irene Creed of Clay City; one brother, Frank (Margaret) Clark of Muskegon, MI; one sister, Betty Howard of Allegan, MI; 12 grandchildren: Michael Whitehurst, Kimberly Roper, Jeff Strange, Tammy Knox, Renee Kirby, Stephanie Werne, Ricky Creed, Tina Brooks, Kyle Shultz, Hunter Mason, Brandon Conrad and Christy Conrad along with several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs will be held at 6:30 P.M. on July 25 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial will follow in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY with Michael Whitehurst, Jeff Strange, Ricky Creed, Kyle Shultz, Hunter Mason and Cody Knox serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Chaze Kirby, Todd Mason, Doug Werne, Alan Kirby and Brandon Conrad.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Rev. Myron “Pete” Ernest Hall, 54, husband of Carmel Marzen Hall, died on July 19 at his home. He was born September 11, 1963 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to the late Byron and DeLila Rindles Hall. Myron served in the Marine reserves; but his true calling was serving as pastor for many years in the Church of the Nazarene. He received his Master of Arts at Wesley Biblical Seminary. Currently, Myron had been planting churches and serving as pastor of Focus Ministry Church of the Nazarene. Myron served the Lord faithfully to his last day. Survivors include, wife, Carmel Hall, Stanton; son, Drew Hall and daughter, Ashley Rose Hall, Stanton; brothers, Robert (Tammy) Hall, Shell Rock, Iowa and Michael (Mary) Hall, Allison, Iowa; sisters, Pamela Brown, Des Moines, Iowa and Alena (Gary) Smith, Shell Rock, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.