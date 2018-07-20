Andrea Hall, 39, of Clay City, died at her residence on July 13. She was born in Winchester November 21, 1978 to Andrew and Betty Hall. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her father Andrew Hall, of Clay City, two daughters Taylor Ratliff, of Clay City, Caitlyn Ratliff, of Clay City, two grandchildren, a brother Joe Hall, of Owensboro and Melissa Adams, of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her mother Betty Hall, her husband Greg Ratliff and a stepson Greg Ratliff Jr.

Funeral services were held on July 17 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kim Rose officiating.

Burial followed in the Warner Cemetery in Irvine.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ruby Ethel Nolan, 90, of Stanton, KY died on July 12 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Powell County, KY on Furnace Mountain she was the daughter of the late Bishop Creech and Martha Fulks Creech and she was a former factory employee of Rockwell International and Continental Metal Specialties. Ruby was a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church and was active in the Powell County Senior Citizens Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Nolan, six brothers: Jack Creech, Clifton Creech, Lamare Creech, Raymond Creech, Ollie Creech and Eugene Creech and two sisters, Pearl Creech and Orleana Ward. She is survived by one son, Rusty (Camillia) Nolan of Clay City, five grandchildren, Chris Nolan, Josh (Christy) Nolan, Chelsea Nolan, Kyla Nolan and Darbi Nolan and her daughter-in-law, Linda Sue Nolan.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Grider Denney, Randy McCoy and Larry Ray Centers were held Sunday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Chris Nolan, Glen Creech, Josh Nolan, Lloyd Creech, Mike Nolan and John Nolan serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Virginia Wills, Judy Stephens, Wynona Blythe, Shirley Ashley, Glen Nolan, Faye Hampton, Lydia Napier, Rose Smith, Reva Rose, members of Stanton First Presbyterian Church and members of Powell County Senior Citizens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stanton First Presbyterian Church, 420 North Main Street, Stanton, KY 40380.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.