Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Floyd County Public Library

Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg will host Libraries Rock: Battle of the Bands, Saturday, July 21. The event is open to all ages and all genres. For details go to www.fclib.org.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday

every month at the Slade Welcome Center.

The Stanton Tourism & Convention Commission

The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission will meet the third Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. at Stanton City Hall.

Estill Action Group

The Estill Action Group will be hosting a weekend on the water. Saturday July 28: Spend an afternoon lazily tubing on the river. Sunday July 29: Kayak on the river at your own speed. Choose from a 6 mile race, 12 mile race, or a 6 mile fun paddle.There will be food and craft vendors, lots of activities, free camping and prizes given away all weekend! This is our Trail Town certification kick off event held at the Kentucky River Recreation Center located at 899 Wiseman Crossing Road, Irvine Ky. To register or for more information contact us at:

Www.estillactiongroup.com/wow

Dickerson-Patrick Reunion

The dependents of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 4 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Estill County National Guard Armory at 335 Cow Creek Road (Highway 52) just outside of Ravenna, Ky as you go towards Beattyville. Armory is on the left side of the road as you go from Ravenna. Please bring food and soft drinks for your family and come visit with us. All relatives and friends are invited. A buffet style lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Please come visit with us. Hope to see you there.

Seeking Vendors

The Main Street Market Craft and Vendor Fair is accepting vendor applications. The fair will be at the Estill County Fairbarn on September 29. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact Brittany Sparks at 606-975-0764

Wildy McKinney Family Reunion

The Wildy McKinney Family Reunion will be held Saturday, July 28. 2018, from 10:00 to 5:00 at Jackson’s Chapel United Methodist Church 3010 Spout Springs Road, Irvine, Kentucky 40336, on Highway 82 in Estill County between Hargett and Clay City. The patriarch of this family, Wilday McKinney can be documented as living in Estill County as early as 1817. Memory of who he was has become buried in Court House records in Clark, Madison, and Estill Counties. The oldest family attendees of reunions for the past four years are his great-great-great grandchildren. Our memories are much shorter. We remember his great-grandchildren (our grandparents). This reunion will focus on Wildy, featuring a video timeline of his life, presentation to the group of the most comprehensive genealogy of the Wildy McKinney family to date (including 4, 373 direct descendants as well as his ancestors and siblings), presentation of a history of McKinney Family Reunions, and inauguration of McKinney family archives at the Red River Museum in Clay City. The schedule for the day: 10:00 : Concurrent activities. Register, meet and greet; find yourself on the family tree with the help of the genealogy; establish your connection to the other attendees; tour the McKinney plot of the cemetery with a guide to what McKinney family members are buried here; watch a video timeline of Wildy McKinney’s life; 11:45 official photos—each branch (descendants of David Russell McKinney, Lucy McKinney Tiley Noland, John Franklin, William, Matthew, Miriam McKinney Clark, Mary “Polly” Jane McKinney Highley, Thomas Shelton, Joel, Martha Ann, and Elizabeth); each generation; then the whole group.12:15 Potluck Dinner and Visiting in the Church, bring your favorite dishes; 1:30 The Annual Meeting followed by a Hymn Sing. The Red River Museum will be open and all are invited to visit there following the time at Jackson’s Chapel.

Powell County Board Of Education

Local Facility Planning Committee

Business/ Community Leader Nominations

The Powell County Board of Education is currently seeking nominations for business/community leaders to actively serve on the Local Facility Planning Committee. The Office of the Superintendent will be accepting nominations July 16-26, 2018, 8am-4pm Monday through Friday. Each nominee must provide a letter of agreement to serve. The business/community leaders shall not serve on or be employed by the Powell County Board of Education. For any questions, please contact Dr. Anthony Orr, Superintendent at anthony.orr@powell.kyschools. us or 606-663-3300.