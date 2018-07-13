By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

On July 18 the Powell County Kiwanis Club will be raffling a handmade “Nine Patch Star Lilly Quilt” made by the Senior citizens from the Powell County Senior Citizen Center.

The quilt they made is 90” x 90” and is completely hand sewn.

The drawing for the winner of the quilt will be held at 11 a.m. July 18 at the Powell County Senior Citizen Center.

The cost of entering the drawing is $2 per ticket and all the proceeds will go to fund essential programs that provide things like food, transportation and other things to senior citizens here in the county.

The Powell County Senior Citizen Center is located at 551 South Main Street in Stanton, Ky.

For more information you can contact the Powell County Kiwanis Club at 606-481-2302 or by contacting the Powell County Senior Citizen Center at 606-663-5981.