Logan Tanner Billings, 31, of Clay City, KY died on July 3at his residence. Born in Lexington, KY he was the son of Darrell and Jennifer Harris Billings and he was sales manager of Tanner Chrysler Products. Logan Billings, a member of Powell County High School Baseball Hall of Fame, also played baseball at the University of Pikeville. He was a member of Beechfork Golf Club and the Chrysler Elite Sales Manager Society and he attended Bowen First Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Adams Billings; two children, Bryson Cal Billings and Bailee Kate Billings; his parents, Darrell and Jennifer Billings of Stanton; paternal grandparent, Patricia Billings and the late Danny Billings of Stanton; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Rachel Harris of Stanton; four uncles: Denny (Renee) Billings, Dustin (Lisa) Billings, Darby (Christi) Billings and Stan (Robyn) Harris all of Stanton; a host of special first cousins and extended family.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan and Bro. Curt Hall with eulogy by Dave Fraley were held July 7 at the Bowen First Church of God.

Burial will be in Wickline Cemetery with Hunter Stewart, Logan Faulkner, Nathan Harris, Stanley Tipton, Tim Abner, Brian Dean and Ian Morton serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are 2001-2005 Powell County High School Baseball Team, Eric Griggs, Stephanie Preston, Ronnie Cornett, Erin Billings, Tanner Billings and the staff of Tanner Chrysler Products.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Kenneth Ralph Gabbard, 77, died on June 26 at his home. He was born September 29, 1940 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Fannie Oliver Gabbard.

Survivors include, sister, Laura Anderson, Michigan; niece, Diana Coffey and Joann Morris; great-nieces, Renee Kirby and Stephanie Werne; great-nephews, Matthew Gabbard, Dennis Coffey, Kenny Coffey, Tim Langer, Danny Sparks, and Terry Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Fannie Gabbard; sisters, Imogene Smith, Ruth Chipman, Bethel Bales; and brothers, Clay Gabbard, Ray Gabbard, Elwood Gabbard, Ed Gabbard, and Paul Gabbard.

Services were held on July 3 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial in Stanton Cemetery with David Tharpe, Tom Tharpe, Richard Butch Morris, Dewey Hollon, Tom Pittman, Harlan Lairson, Matthew Gabbard, Stephen Gabbard, and Darrell Randall.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Danny Sparks, Kenny Coffey, Dennis Coffey, Chase Kirby, Irene Creed, Trena Bailey, Lynn Tackett, Susan Lairson, and the staff at Hospice East.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fran Catron Ledford, of Slade, Kentucky, died on July 1. She slipped away peacefully with her beloved family at her side.

Fran was born in Lombard, Powell County, Kentucky, on April 19, 1945 to William Roy and Edna Marie Catron. A sweet and pretty young woman, she soon caught the eye of Gene Ledford and the two were married on January 16, 1964. Their 54-year romance produced two beautiful and successful daughters. Fran spent most of her early married years at home raising them and most of her latter years at home helping to raise her four beloved grandchildren.

She loved reading, flower gardening, and doting on her children and especially her grandchildren, all of whom loved nothing better than going to Slade to visit “Mamaw.”

Fran’s passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her many loving family members, neighbors, and friends. Besides her beloved husband Gene, her survivors include daughters Jennifer Ann (Pete) Koutoulas of Winchester, and Stacy Lynn (Shane) Southwood of Paris.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren and one great-grandson: Nicholas G. Koutoulas of Winchester, Timothy Myles (Amanda) Koutoulas of Winchester, Emily Morgan Southwood and Erin Madison Southwood of Paris, and Connor Michael Koutoulas of Winchester.

Also surviving are one sister, Gertrude Dawson of Stanton, special friend Ruth Meadows, and many nephews and nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Roy and Edna Catron, and three sisters: Betty Sparks, Hilda Conley, and Juanita Ledford.

The family will held a celebration to commemorate the life of Fran Ledford on July 5th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers are Pete Koutoulas, Shane Southwood, Greg Southwood, Nick Koutoulas, Tim Koutoulas, Steve Koutoulas, and Gerald Meadows.

Honorary pallbearers include Sue Ledford, Linda Porter, Ruth Meadows, and Fran’s nieces and nephews.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

James Gary “Redman” Stone, 70, of Stanton, died on July 1 at his residence. He was born October 1, 1947 in Richmond to the late James Roy and Lorraine Stone. He was a farmer a Veteran of the United States Air Force a Shriner a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Peacemakers M. C. of Richmond.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Allen Stone of Stanton, a son Donnie Stone of Lexington, stepson Matthew Chaney of Stanton, stepdaughter Cari Allen and her husband Justin Rogers of Irvine, stepdaughter Michele Frederick of Lexington, five grandchildren, a brother Larry Stone and wife Debra of Irvine, a sister Rhonda Stone Childers and husband Mike of Irvine. He was preceded by his parents James and Lorraine Stone, his first wife Pam Stone and a brother Kenneth Stone.

Funeral services were held on July 4 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tony Story and Bro. Bruce Tipton officiating.

Burial followed in the Rose Freeman Cemetery in Estill County.

Pallbearers were Tim Freeman, Greg Brandenburg, Wes Sexton, Robbie Keeton, Ernie Faulkner, Bruce Tipton, Joe Woosley, Lowell Stone, Ronald Stone, Ron Tipton, Burnell Tipton, Tracy Tipton, Donnie Freeman, Lee D. Freeman, Elijah Freeman, Connor Childers, Charlie Harrison, Dewey Freeman, Phillip Freeman, Ray Moses and AJ Johnson.

Family ask that please make donations to the Shriners or American Legions.

Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Afton Patton, 80, of Stanton, Kentucky died on July 3, at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Soft Shell, Knott County, Kentucky he was a son of the late Carl Patton and the late Mae Combs Patton. Afton was a retired electrical engineer from Air Compressor and a member of Golf’s Corner First Church of God. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Patton.

Afton is survived by his wife, Janet Patton; one daughter, Lisa Patton-Schlegel and her husband Todd of Barnett, MO; stepson, Darrell (Ollie) Hughes of Clay City; step grandchild, Brandon Hughes; brother, Marcus (Faye) Patton of Bowling Green; sister, Irene (Roger) Banks of Whitesburg; special sister-in-law, Martha Patton of Indiana and special nephew, Dustin (Tara) Knox of Clay City.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Mike Phillips were held on July 7 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in the Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Todd Schlegel, Jeff Trent, Darrell Hughes, Jerry Beasley, Brandon Hughes, Enoch Thomas, Chandler Thomas and Dustin Knox serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Lonnie and Kim Crabtree, Treva and Ronnie Roe, John and Beulah Yates, Dr. Brian Andreas and staff, Karen and Paul Hemsath, Larry and Wilma Taulbee, Richard Flippo, Emma Jean Beasley, Herb Trent, Staff of Hardee’s Restaurant in Stanton, Fran and Gene Pace.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda Mae Gaines VanCleve, 56, died on July 2 after a long illness. Linda was born January 19, 1962 to Cecil and Mary McFarland Gaines.

Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Orville VanCleve; two sons, Quintin VanCleve and Anthony VanCleve; one step-daughter, April VanCleve (Josh) Osborne; six grandchildren, Adaline Grace VanCleve, Brooklyn Paige Van Cleve, Zachary Oliver Collins, Hunter DeWayne Collins, Dalton Ray Osborne, and Kaylee Ann Osborne; two sisters, Brenda Kay Evans and Shirley Claudio; one brother, Frank Wardrup; sister-in-law, Vickie Gaines; by Tammy Wolfe, who never left her side; and by many more nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mary Gaines; six sisters, Lena Grace Coffey, Freda Bertha Bowling, Zelma Leoda Delph, Rosa Pauline Humfleet, Dorothy Faye Bryant, and Teresa Darlene Byrd; four brothers, Gary Ray Gaines, Raleigh Eugene Gaines, James Cecil Gaines, and Avery Wardrup; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Gaines.

Funeral services will be held on July 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with burial to follow in the West Bend Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Josh Osborne, Zachary Collins, Quintin VanCleve, James Lee Gaines, Christopher Grimaldo, Chris Armstrong, Jose Chavez, and Jonathan Sparks.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Jheran Blaze Moore, 25, of Winchester, died on July 6, 2018 at her residence. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her father Greenville Moore of Clay City, her mother Tracie Wilburn of Georgetown, two sons Camron Wasson of Winchester, Jaxson Means of Winchester, two brothers Austin Moore of Stanton, Dalton Moore of Stanton and a sister Alexa Moore of Mt. Sterling.

Funeral services were held on July 9, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. James Campbell officiating.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Beatrice Trent, 52, of Rogers, died on July 4 at the Stanton Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born June 23, 1966 to Daney and Lucille Pressnell.

She is survived by a son Jimmy Trent JR of Campton, two daughters Mindy Whisman and husband Kenton of Rogers, Jennifer Trent of Cynthiana, Eight grandchildren, four brothers David Pressnell of Tennessee, Jimmy Presnell of Tennessee, Earl Pressnell of Tennessee and James Pressnell of Campton, two sisters Margaret Creech of Hazel Green and Patricia Roberts of Pine Ridge. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Trent, her parents Daney and Lucille Pressnell, a sister Bonnie Sargent and a granddaughter Autumn Trent.

Funeral services were held on July 8 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Frankie Bryant.

Burial followed in the Trent Cemetery in Wolfe County.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Pressnell, Earl Pressnell, David Pressnell, Josh Edmonson, Roy Roberts and Anthony Roberts.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.