Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room

Stanton Prayer and Healing Room is open on Tuesday’s from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Located at 205 N. Main Street. Call Pam if you need more information at 859-327-1782.

Stanton Baptist Church

Get your Game On with Stanton Baptist Church for VBS 2018! Come learn about Jesus while you have food, fun and fellowship. VBS will be from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 9-Friday, July 13. Registration 5:45 p.m. Ages k-12th (5-18)

Salem Baptist Church

Salem Baptist Church at Spout Springs in Estill County invites everyone to a week of fun and excitement at Vacation Bible School. Help us kick-off events with a picnic at Salem’s pavilion on Saturday night, July 14th, at 6:00-8:30 pm. We will welcome in the GAME ON!TM theme of this year’s VBS with a giant water slide, volleyball, and human Foosball. VBS classes are for all ages, including adults, and are Sunday through Thursday, July 15-19, at 6-8:30 pm each evening. Family night is Friday night, July 20. We hope you can join us for all events.