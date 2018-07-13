Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm. Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Donations Needed For Up-Keep

Of Kennon Cemetery

If no one is available at cemetery to collect donations, there is an account set up at Whitaker Bank for donations Kennon Cemetery.

Powell County Health Department

Food Handler Classes

The following is a list of upcoming Food Handler classes – Thursday, May 10, Thursday, June 7, Thursday, July 12, 2018. All classes are at 1:30 P.M. All classes will take place at the Powell County Extension Office at 169 Maple Street, Stanton, KY. Please check your card and attend class before the expiration.

Donations Are Needed

For the upkeep of the Mount Canaan Cemetery. Please see Shannon Fraizer or Lonnie Dale Stewart or call (606) 663-2724

Floyd County Public Library

Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg will host Libraries Rock: Battle of the Bands, Saturday, July 21. The event is open to all ages and all genres. For details go to www.fclib.org.

The Powell County Tourism Commission

The Powell County Tourism Commission meeting dates have changed and will now meet the fourth Thursday every month at the Slade Welcome Center.

The Stanton Tourism & Convention Commission

The Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission will meet the third Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. at Stanton City Hall.

Powell County Community Blood Drive

July 17th at 10:30am-4pm Powell County Extension Office Community Room

Estill Action Group

The Estill Action Group will be hosting a weekend on the water. Saturday July 28: Spend an afternoon lazily tubing on the river. Sunday July 29: Kayak on the river at your own speed. Choose from a 6 mile race, 12 mile race, or a 6 mile fun paddle.There will be food and craft vendors, lots of activities, free camping and prizes given away all weekend!

This is our Trail Town certification kick off event held at the Kentucky River Recreation Center located at 899 Wiseman Crossing Road, Irvine Ky. To register or for more information contact us at:

Www.estillactiongroup.com/wow