Charles Brian Daniel, 40, of Clay City died on June 26, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born August 29, 1977 in Hyden, KY to Lester and Marietta Daniel. He was a self-employed tree trimer.

He is survived by his Wife Becky Daniel of Clay City, his father Lester Daniel of Buckhorn, KY, his mother Marietta Napier of Booneville, three sons Jacob Frye of Stanton, Liam and Jezreel Lyle Morehead, two daughters Autumn Daniel and her Fiancé Dwight Bailey of Stanton, Brooklyn Daniel of Stanton, two grandchildren, five brothers Camron Sandlin of Buckhorn, KY, Gary Daniel of Buckhorn, Lester Daniel of Buckhorn, Ryan Griffith of Gays Creek, Jerico Daniel of Buckhorn, Patricia Adams of Beattyville, Laura Daniel of Lexington. He is preceded in death by a brother Anthony Daniel. Funeral services were held on June 30 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Marion Brewer officiating.

Burial followed in the Noble Cemetery in Booneville. Pallbearers were Lester Daniel, Gary Daniel, Ryan Griffith, Bobby Barnes, James Kocher, Jason McIntosh and Steven Potts.

Family ask that contributions be made to Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Robin Lynn Devary, 56, of Benton, KY died on June 22 at her residence. She was a mail carrier for the Benton Branch of the United States Post Office.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Devary of Benton, one son Tim Devary of Benton, two daughters Sara Hilgenberg of Dublin and Whitley Devary of Benton, three grandchildren Maddox, Grady and Ariel; her mother Martha Hager of Columbus, OH, three brothers Henry Hager of Highland Village, TX, Ron Hager of Delaware, OH, and Allen Hager of Canal Winchester, OH, two sisters Bea Hager of Canal Winchester, OH and Barb Patterson of Corinth, TX. She was preceded in death by her father Roy Hager and one sister Gloria Newhart.

Graveside services were held on June 26 at the Devary Family Cemetery in Clark County with Bro. Chris Williams officiating.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Sandra Smith, 74, of Winchester, KY formerly of Campton, KY passed away June 27 at University of Kentucky Good Samaritan Hospital. Born in Dayton, OH she was the daughter of the late Frank Schaefer and the late Helen Kincaid Schaefer. Sandra was a retired factory employee of Control Data.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Price Smith and two brothers, Jerry Schaefer and Ricky Schaefer. She is survived by one son, David (Beth) Smith and one daughter, Diana Smith both of Winchester; three grandchildren: Sam Dunn, Jr., Cameron Dunn and Brayden Smith; one great grandchild, Natalie Dunn; one brother, Michael Schaefer and two sisters, Trudy Boggs and Nancy Fox. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial in the Smith Family Cemetery, Zachariah, KY with Sam Dunn, Jr., Cameron Dunn, Benji Bryant, Michael Fox and Ricky Fox serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.