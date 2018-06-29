By CECIL PERGRAM

Powell Family Health recently invested over $100,000 to bring state-of-the-art digital radiology imaging to patients in the Powell County community.

The clinic spent the past two months during April and May renovating a wing of the clinic for this new technology. Powell Family Health digital radiology provides the same level of x-ray service now that is available in a hospital, meaning people no longer need to drive long distances to the hospital to receive this high quality radiology imaging.

“We have seen many Powell County residents at Clark Regional for x-rays. We want to share with people that we’ve made this investment in their community” Director of Radiology at Clark Regional Medical Center Director Sheri Reynolds said. “Our mission is to make communities healthier and we can now provide the same quality x-ray to Powell County as somebody would get from a hospital.”

“Every part of the x-ray machine has been replaced with new digital equipment. Our patients now receive a higher quality x-ray than what was here previously,” Director of Marketing at Clark Regional Medical Center, Sarah Alexander, said.

“The new equipment produces a superior x-ray. It makes a world of difference with the image quality and how medical providers use the x-ray. The Radiologist is now able to magnify smaller areas of the bone in fine detail to make a better diagnosis,” Administrative Director of Powell Family Health, Sara Roberts, said.

The new imaging service is not just for patients of Powell Family Health. Patients with an x-ray order from any medical provider can have their x-ray done at Powell Family Health.

“If a patient’s provider is located in Lexington and they want the patient to have a chest x-ray, it can be done here. They don’t have to be seen by one of our providers. They can just bring in their order the same way they would at a hospital,” Roberts said. “People are busy. They want convenience and quality. I’m proud Powell Family Health can now offer both to our community.”

Powell Family Health is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-to- 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-to- 4 p.m. on weekends.

Powell Family Health is located at 68 East Elkins Street in Stanton.

For more information you can contact Powell Family Health at 606-663-2511.