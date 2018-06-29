Douglas Gordon Adams, 70, died on June 16 at Continue Care Hospital, Corbin, Kentucky. He was born December 6, 1947 in Hindman, Kentucky to the late Hiram and Gertie Christine Williams Adams. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors includes, son, Travis Adams; brother, Larry and wife, Mary Adams, Winchester; and several grandchildren. Services were held on June 19, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Willoughby.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Sherman Edward Booth, 79, husband of Betty Booth, died on June 23 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born March 13, 1939 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Opha Shoemaker Booth.

Survivors include, wife of 55 years, Betty Lou Profitt Booth; children, Garry (Davonna) Booth, Mt. Sterling, KY, Kenny Booth, Clay City, Doug (Tammy) Booth, Mt. Sterling, and Teresa (Mike Thompson) Booth, Madison County; grandchildren, Becky (Brock Watkins) Rice, Billy (Marti Burton) Rice, Justin (Angela) Rice, Bailey (Tiffany) Booth, Courtney (Isaac Colliver) Booth, Aaron Booth, and Bethany Booth; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Maisey, & Hadley Rice, & Kensley Kidd; and siblings, Shelby Booth, Alene Logan, Joyce Epperson, and Wayne (Barb) Booth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Opha Booth; sisters, Ruby Booth, Lorene (J.T.) Johnson, and Treva Morton; brothers, Norvel Booth, Lemon (Edith) Booth, James (Alene) Booth, and Ernest (Emily) Booth; brother-in-laws, Whitt Logan and Eulice Epperson; sister-in-law, Edith Booth; and grandson, Noah James Booth.

Services were held on June 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.

Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Billy Rice, Justin Rice, Bailey Booth, Johnny Logan, Terry Booth, and Rodney Barnes served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were, Bobby Booth, Stanley Knox, Bill Barnes, Edward Booth, and Steve Johnson. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Carlos Ray Hall, 39, of Ezel, Kentucky and formerly of Clay City, Kentucky died on June 23 at UK Chandler Medical Center. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of Michael Billings and the late Alberta Hall “Birdie” Meeks and step father, Rex Meeks. He was the former service manager of Quality Quick Lube and evangelist with Crown of Christ Ministries. Carlos was a Morgan County Little League Baseball Coach and the Baseball Coach of Morgan County Middle School. He also played on and coached several softball teams. Carlos is survived by his wife, Lisa Meeks Hall of Ezel; three sons: Timothy Scott (Keisha) Hager, Dylan Joe Hager and Ethan Hunter Hall of Ezel; one daughter, Ashley Dawn Hager of Morehead; two grandchildren, Samantha Dell Hager and Klayton Scott Hager; 11 brothers: Daniel F. Brown, Matthew Brown, Joshua C. Brown, Monty C. Brown, David Lee Meeks, Andrew C. Meeks, Kalap S. Meeks, Jacob Meeks, Rex Dean Meeks, Jason Billings and Jacob Billings and four sisters: Carmela Baber, Tabatha R. Meeks, Amber Marie Brown and Melissa Holbrook. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Donald Wayne Hale and Bro. Josh Hampton were held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Timothy Hager, Dylan Hager, Ethan Hall, Bobby Meeks, Bryan Hampton, Geary Bellamy, Braden Gullett and Payton Hampton serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Anthony Pack, Cameron Bush, his brothers, friends and fellow coaches.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.