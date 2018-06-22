Kendyl Redding

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Redding named as Powell Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.

Kendyl Redding was introduced as the Powell County Extension Office’s new Family and Consumer Sciences Agent on June 18 at the Powell County Extension Office. She comes to Powell County after spending the last three years as the 4-H/FCS Agent in Menifee County.

Family and Consumer Sciences Extension builds strong families for Kentucky through programs that educate and help families connect research-based knowledge to their everyday lives.

“We encourage people to be healthy through good nutrition and food safety, to make wise financial decisions, and to balance the demands of life and work,”

Redding said. “Our program develops families’ skills to improve their

lives, including meal-planning, parenting, building relationships, home management, and financial decision-making.

I love working in the community and Extension has really enabled me to do just that. I have been married to my high school sweetheart, Caleb, for almost 3 years. We don’t have any kids, but we do have a rambunctious cat. I am very interested in anything health and wellness related. Some of my hobbies include running, cooking/baking, and spending time with family and friends. I look forward to getting to know the community members in Powell County,” Redding said.

Redding gradated from the University of Kentucky in 2014 with a degree in Dietetics and she is currently working on her Master’s degree in Wellness Promotion from Morehead State University.

The Powell County Extension Office is located at 169 Main Street in Stanton.