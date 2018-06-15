From the desk of Arthur Lacy:

On June 6, dispatch advised a female subject at Kroger, driving a white Dodge Neon had stolen a bag of ice and four potted flowers and left the premises.

A Stanton fireman notified dispatch that he had just passed a white Dodge Neon that was parked at the Shell Station.

Upon investigation the subject, Tricia Lee Rogers, of 111 Greenway Road, Stanton, claimed she had paid for the items and produced a receipt that did not account for the four potted flowers or ice located in her back passenger seat.

Law enforcement confirmed with Kroger, no flowers had been sold within the last hour added to Rogers outstanding warrant.

Rogers was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and transported to the Powell County Detention Center.