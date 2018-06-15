By LISA JOHNSON

Times Reporter

It was one for the books, a great gatherings of families and friends coming together to celebrate a milestone or what may be referred to as the end of youth.

Many will go off into the work force and others will begin a new path in continued education as they go off to college.

We take great pride at Clay City Times and celebrate with you.

Know this would not be possible were it not for all the educators and staff who have invested so much of their lives in the futures of our sons and daughters, absolutely Stanton’s finest. We thank you teachers ,one and all.

To the parents who stuck with it spending most of their lives for this one moment, we salute you for your commitment and contribution to our community.

Good luck with all your future endeavors.