Pauline Bosley, 85, of Winchester, died on June 5 at the Fountain Circle Health Care Center.

She is survived by one son Charles Bosley and wife Darlene of Winchester, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two brothers Robert McGivern of Vermont, Reginald McGivern of Vermont and a sister Iris Tracy of Hartford, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Hattie McGivern, three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service was held on June 11 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Billy Keller officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Carson Ray Church, 75, husband of Claudette Church, died on June 5 at his home. He was born July 21, 1942 in Tribbey, Kentucky to the late Bruce and Eunice Messer Church. He was an Army Veteran and retiree from Hanson Brick Company.

Survivors include, wife, Claudette Church; step-sons, Charles Little and Ronnie Little; step-daughter, Linda Rose; brothers, Roger Church, Freddie Church, and Mike Church; sisters, Loretta Smith, Ellen Fugate, and Pat A; grandchildren, Amanda Little; great-granddaughter, Lillianna Little.

Services were held on June 10 at the Mountain Parkway Church of God.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Timothy Clay Hon, 52, died on June 6 at his residence. He was born July 31, 1965 to the late Johnny and Donna Sue McCoy Hon. He was a retired tree trimmer.

Survivors include, brother, Brian Hon and many other family members.

Burial was held on June 7 at Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Lennal Wayne Norton, 71, husband of Linda McKinney Norton, died on June 5 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. He was born December 2, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Ledford and Bessie Walters Norton. He was a Navy Vietnam Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Linda Norton; daughter, Christy (Anthony) Todd; step-son, Richard (Robin) Boone; brother, Anthony Norton; sister, Brenda Riddel; grandchildren, Rebekah Boone, Rachel Boone, Emma Todd, and Madilyn Todd.

Services were held on June 8 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Grider Denny and John Combs.

Burial was in the Donnie Randal Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Devon Sparks, Chris Lane, Anthony Todd, Richard Boone, Taylor Norton, Rob Little, Ricky Tipton, and Jerry Martin will be served as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Rebekah Boone, Rachel Boone, Emma Todd, Glenn McKinney, Jimmy Dale McKinney, Douglas McKinney, Vaulti Tyree, and Michael Weldi. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.