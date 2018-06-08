STANTON, Ky. (June 5, 2018) – Local McDonald’s® Owner/Operator Kelly Healy invited local dignitaries and community members to celebrate the grand re-opening of his prominent Stanton McDonald’s restaurant on Monday, June 4. The Healy Family McDonald’s restaurant, located at 385 Furnace Road, is one of ten restaurants owned by the Healy family throughout the Bluegrass.

Healy kicked off his grand re-opening festivities at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, May 18, when he presented the first 50 customers in-restaurant with a coupon for one free Big Mac® or Egg McMuffin sandwich® . The celebration continued when he distributed one hundred key-tags with custom offers to customers throughout the day. The key-tags granted customers onefree dessert with purchase of any Extra Value Meal®.

Kelly Healy’s mother, Mrs. Sarah Healy, and director of operations, Jim Bennett, took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the newly renovated restaurant surrounded by management and crew. Local dignitaries in attendance included Stanton Mayor Dale Allen, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce William Combs, Pastor of Stanton’s First Church of God Mike Hicks, Whitaker Bank members Kayla Carroll and Jared Childers; and Stanton City Clerk Stephanie Faulkner.

The Voice contestant, Livia Faith, preformed the National Anthem during the flag raising ceremony. Throughout the celebration, dignitaries and customers were treated to cake and menu specials.

“We’re excited for the community to experience our newly remodeled McDonald’s restaurant in Stanton,” Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Kelly Healy said. “This restaurant and our staff show our commitment to the community every day by serving delicious, convenient meals, comfortably for you and your family each time you visit. We are so proud to offer customers a brand new dining experience with new ways to order, pay and engage with our crew and brand.”

Now through June 30, customers can receive a coupon for one free pie or soft serve vanilla cone for ordering on the new self-order registers. To further commemorate the grand re-opening, customers should look for great specials throughout the summer.