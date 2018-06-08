Winnie McIntosh Marcum, 82, died on May 27 at her home. She was born August 21, 1935 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Gilbert and Alice Tipton McIntosh. She began working with flowers at Ravenna Greenhouse working there for 19 years after leaving there she opened her own business, Stanton Florist, May 4, 1974. Winnie took pride in serving her community and was most proud to have been able to give the winner of the Miss Powell County Pageant roses for 43 years. She was the Grand Marshall in 2010 in the Powell County Fair Parade. Winnie was also a proud Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include, sons, Gregory Scott Marcum and Stephan Craig Marcum, both of Stanton; and brother, Gilbert McIntosh Jr. (Cowboy); nieces, Debbie (Mark) McIntosh Maron, Lexington and Becky (David) Thomas, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Alice McIntosh; granddaughter, Dosha Marcum; sisters, Joan McIntosh Dennis and Retha Farle; brother, Jerry McIntosh; and daughter-in-law, Valerie Marcum. Private services to be scheduled at a later date.

Donations suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Thelma Mae Scott, 89, wife of Meredith Scott, died on May 29, 2018 at her home. She was born July 30, 1928 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Avery and Hazel Tester Helton.

Survivors include, husband, Merdith Scott; son, Eddie (Wanda) Sizemore; daughters, Donna (Kenny) Neal and Leah (Danny) Allen; brothers, Wilfred Helton, Emery Helton, and Gary Helton; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on May 31at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson.Burial in the Faulkner Cemetery with Allen McCoy, Brandon ALlen, Lloyd Todd, Brandon Coffey, Roger Spicer, and Hunter Esteppe serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Cleeda Wireman, 94, widow of Orival Wireman, died on June 2 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Campton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Sam and Quila Whisman Alexander. She was a loving child care provider for many years. Mrs. Wireman is survived by two sons, Bernard (Rosalee) Wireman and Randle Wireman along with son-in-law, Russell Wayne Everman; two daughters, Darlene Watson and Lena Rogers; one brother, Gene Alexander; 11 grandchildren: Regina Everman, Michelle Rashid, Quey Brewer, Scott Wireman, Kama McKinney, Meredith Ballard, Debbi Rose, Rusti Neal, Teresa King, Lori Beth Mays and Tim Rogers; 27 great grandchildren: Macy Forman, Lily Rashid, Willow Wireman, Ethan Wireman, Emily Wireman, Logan Ballard, Gaige Ballard, Maura Ballard, Jacey Rice, Joplin Rice, Kelby Rose, Sara Jane Neal, Gracelyn Neal, Brett King, Bethany Childers, Jayse Mays, Raegan Mays, Danielle Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Trenton Rogers, Hunter Martin, Hunter Bellamy, Katie Brewer, Tehya Brewer, Azariah Brewer, Ananiah Brewer, and Jaiza Brewer and three great-great grandchildren: Jayden Childers, Presley Childers and Kaden Eades. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Lee Everman; two brothers: Harold Alexander and Dexter Alexander; three sisters: Eunice Roberts, Pauline Heizer and Golden Bush, her grandson, Orival Wayne Wireman, sons-in-law, Norman Watson and Ray Rogers and daughter-in-law, Georgia Wireman.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Wayne Everman were held on June 5 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Interment will be in Stanton Cemetery with Tim Rogers, Brett King, Joplin Rice, Logan Ballard, Scott Wireman, Barry Rose and Irfan Rashid serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Mays, Cecil Neal, Jerrod Childers, Hank Wireman, Mark Wireman, Ovie Wireman, Gene Alexander, Kenny Rice, Carol Dennis, Trent Rogers, Jayse Mays, Hunter Martin, Kathryn Cox, Lawrence R. Cox, Billy Abner, Gary Ballard, Freda Roberts, C. B. Martin, Dr. Julie Kennon, and Dr. Brian Andreas. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Kathleen Patrick, 78, widow of Fred Patrick of Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky died on June 2 at her residence. Born in Detroit, Michigan

she was the daughter of the late Sylvester Coyle and Lillian Gregory Coyle Brown and stepfather, Kenneth Brown. She was a former utility worker for Larson Dairy No. 3 in Okeechobee, Florida.

Kathleen Patrick is survived by two sons, Mitchell David (Lori) Patrick of Stanton and Kenneth Bruce Patrick of Clay City; one sister, Pamela Groover of Virginia Beach, VA; three grandchildren, Michelle Horton, Brandon Patrick and Amber Corrin (Johnny) Herald and seven great grandchildren, Tanner Chaney, Paige Leigh, Bentley Roseberry, Gracie Horton, Conner Patrick, Kinleigh Patrick and Greenleigh Herald.

No services will be held.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in Stanton, KY.

Carson “Pee Wee” Reece, 63, of Powell County, Kentucky died on May 19. He was born in Mariemont, Ohio on August 7, 1954. He served proudly in the United States in the US Marine Corps from 1973 to 1977. He is survived by three sisters, Agana Rowland of Richmond, Kentucky, Ethel Reece of Ninety Six, South Carolina, Linda Hoff of Nashville, Indiana, and one brother, Curtis Reece of Powell County, Kentucky, a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles (Charlie) and Maggie (Fraley) Reece, three brothers, Elzie Reece, Randall Reece, and Dawson Reece. Carson never met a stranger. He was loved and liked by those blessed to know him.

Memorial service with Full Military Honor Guard officiated by Pastor Brian Kendrick will be held on June 23 at the Spencer Ridge Church of Christ, 89 Spencer Fork Rd., Beattyville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Spencer Ridge Church of Christ.