Mrs. Shana Bailey’s Marketing Class. The class developed marketing plans for the Powell County Farmers’ Market and the Mobile Farmers’ Market that will be coming this year

CLAY CITY, KY –Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic recently received an $18,000 grant for the Powell County Healthy Places for Healthy People (HP2) Implementation project. The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded the project $15,000 and the remaining $3,000 was provided by local sources.

With the assistance of the EPA, a communitywide meeting was held in October 2017 to discuss solutions to improve the health of Powell County Citizens.

One of the areas identified to improve was a veggie voucher program. The program, titled Sprout and Give will begin this summer at Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic.

“Patients participating in the program will receive vouchers to exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables at the Powell County Farmers’ Market,” said Misty Kessler, Healthy Community Coordinator. “The program is designed to improve health outcomes for high risk patients with chronic illnesses through increased access to fruits and vegetables. In addition, by making the vouchers valid only at the Powell County Farmers’ Market, we are putting money back into the local economy, supporting our local farmers, and giving patients access to the freshest produce available.”

Funding for the Sprout and Give Program is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission and Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic, a program of Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc.

On May 24 Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic presented awards to three students from Powell County High School for their contributions to the veggie voucher program. The students who received awards were Abby Adkins, Madeline Brandenburg, and Sara Scarbo – all are students of Ms. Alicia Frazier.

In addition to contributing toward the Sprout and Give Program, the Appalachian Regional Commission provided funding to build a mobile market and promote both the Powell County Farmers’ Market and the mobile market.

Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic reached out to Mrs. Shana Bailey- Perdue’s marketing class at Powell County High School for assistance in developing a marketing plan. The students provided a number of unique ideas to promote both the Powell County Farmer’s Market and the mobile market.

In appreciation of the time and effort put in to their marketing plans, Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic provided pizza for the class on Friday, May 25.

To meet the goals identified through the HP2 grant, Foothills Health and Wellness Clinic is in the process of creating a wellness coalition. “So far we have implemented community gardens, will be increasing access to local fruits and vegetables through the Sprout and Give program, and are in the process of increasing activity through community walks,” said Ms. Kessler. “We’re currently in search of individuals in Powell County who would like to join us as we work to improve the health of the county. Anyone interested in serving on the wellness coalition can call the clinic at (606) 663-9011 or email mkessler@foothillscap.org.