Devon Ditto is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. Devon was nominated by Mrs. Susan Watson. According to Mrs. Watson, Devon has been very dedicated to his classes and has worked diligently to complete assignments in order to become a PCHS 2018 graduate. Devon enjoys his English class with Mrs. Laura Davis and his classes with Mrs. Susan Watson. He says that both teachers are the best and are always helpful.

Devon played football while at PCHS and enjoys playing all sports. He is athletic and very much a “team player”. Devon is very outgoing with a friendly personality. Mrs. Martina Skidmore and her husband Rick are happy having Devon spend time with their active family.

After graduation, Devon’s plans to attend a community college and major in psychology. Devon is very excited and looking forward to his future.