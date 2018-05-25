By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Powell Countians came out and participated in the electoral process with Tuesdays primary election.

Over 40 candidates had filed for office and if the primary elections was any sign you can surely expect some more competitive races during the upcoming general election.

In the race for Powell County Circuit Clerk in the Republican primary Jessica Farmer Yarber received the most votes with 726 votes in a race against Billie Watts Campbell who received 596 votes. On the Democratic side Brian King was the top vote getter receiving 1,217 votes ahead of Conchita Everman who totaled 1,087 votes, James Cook received 454 votes and Tina Baker Epperson received 319 votes.

In the race Democratic primary race for the Powell County Judge Executive seat incumbent James D. Anderson Jr. received 2,149 votes in a race against Koda Muncie who tallied 869 votes. Anderson will move on to face Republican Charles Faulkner in the general election.

In the race for Powell County Clerk in the Democratic primary, Jackie Boone Everman received the most votes with 1,546 votes the next closest vote getter was Nancy Ware Mann who had 865 votes, Michelle Faulkner Hensley received 328 votes, Ingrid Caudill Crabtree totaled 316 votes, and Anna Stewart Todd received 87 votes. On the Republican side of things Megan Daniels Wells beat Pam Congleton Angel 822-to-487. Jackie Boone Everman and Megan Daniels Wells will each move on to face one another in the general election come November.

In the race for Powell County Sheriff on the Democratic ticket H.K. Goodwin received the most votes with 1,572 votes in race against Chris Chaney who received 1,155 votes. On the Republican side of the ticket incumbent Sheriff Danny Rogers received 792 votes to Arthur “Randy” Lacy’s 606 votes. Rogers will now run against H.K. Goodwin in the fall.

In the race for Jailer incumbent Travis Crabtree tallied 2,387 votes over challenger Terry W. Tipton who earned 660 votes. No Republican candidates field for election.

The Magistrate races provided to be the closest and most competitive elections during the Powell County primary proving the saying true “that every vote counts.”

In the Democratic race for Magistrate District 1 Chad Patton received 216 votes in a close race against Richard Richardson who received 215 votes and Derek E. Smyth who received 143 votes. Patton will face incumbent Republican Keith Hall who has no opposition during the May primary.

In the race for Magistrate District 2 Democratic primary incumbent Kenneth “Goat” Rice received the most tallies with 242 votes, Brian K. Campbell received 190 votes and Hugh L. Reed received 119 votes. On the Republican side Dennis Lee Combs ran another close race against Roger Hollon who missed out on the nomination 125-to-124 votes. Rice and Combs will run a race this fall to decide the Magistrate District 2 seat.

In the Democrats race for Magistrate District 3 incumbent Mike Lockard received the most votes with 267, Ralph Higgins got 192 votes and Myers Arnett received 139 votes. Lockard will not face Republican opposition this fall however Independent Allen Martin has filed and will face Lockard in November.

In the Democratic race for Magistrate District 4 incumbent Timmy Tipton received 245 votes and was the top vote getter, next was Shane Bowen who received 228 votes, Keith Rogers received 110 votes and Jon Tipton got 34 votes. Tipton will now move on to face Republican Ronnie Spencer this fall.

In the Democrats race for Magistrate District 5 incumbent Donna Gabbard tallied the most votes 308, Rusty Nolan got 150 votes, Jazmen Thorpe got 93 votes, Sam Bolin had 66 votes, Enoch G. Thomas IV received 64 votes and Cathy Benningfield Rogers totaled 48 votes. On the Republican side only Joshua Congleton has filed and will face the Democratic primary winner Gabbard in November.

In the Constable race for District 4 J.L. Bowen had the most votes with 826 in a race against Jesse Miles who got 146 votes. Bowen will face no opposition during the general election.

In the local ballet option of whether to allow alcohol sales in Powell County citizens voiced their opinions and the county voted to go wet with a total of 3,000 “wet” votes against 1,699 “dry” votes.

All other races were too close to call as of press time.