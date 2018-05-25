Pictured are the winners from left to right, Brad Smith, Rodney Clem, Pete Thomas, and Shawn Tipton. They won with a score of 18 under par.

The Powell County Senior Class hosted an 18 hole golf scramble to raise money for their senior breakfast on May 19 at Beechfork Country Club in Clay City. The golf scramble was held by the Beechfork Country Club and Powell County High School staff to raise money for this year’s senior breakfast.

Winners of the scramble were the team consisting of Brad Smith, Rodney Clem, Pete Thomas and Shawn Tipton. They won with a score of 18 under par.

PCHS and it’s senior class of 2018 would like to send a special thanks to everyone that was involved with hosting the golf scramble including Beechfork Country Club and event sponsors.