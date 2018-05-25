By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staffwriter

Saturdays pop up showers could not dampen the spirit of this years Clay City Riverfest. More than 60 kayaks were on the water and we at Powell County Search and Rescue were ready to help with any emergencies, if neccessary.

I contacted Manager Derrick Jones at DICK’S sporting goods and they were happy to help us obtain a paddleboard so we now have two paddles and can safely carry a stokes basket or backboard to make safer water rescues when they are needed,

We had the daughter of one of our team members Christine Gram take first place in the women’s Kayak Race, 16 and over.

Even with all the rain we had many well known guests, I met Candidates Amy McGrath and Reggie Thomas who are running for United States Congress in Kentucky’s Sixth District where in attendance to meet potential voters.

One of the long term annual guest commented on how well it was organized and managed and that the event continues to grow every year.

Thanks to all who supported the event and a special thanks to all of you who help support Clay City Fire and Powell County Search and Rescue we could not do these things with out your support. Plus our own Times editor came out and helped the team.

Powell County Search and Rescue was called out twice on Sunday we had a call at around 3:44 p.m. for a broke ankle on Rock Garden, Sky Lift. The Park Ranger got her to the lift to help waiting below. Then at around 5:53 p.m. a lost hiker was reported at Bison Way. Rescue was called down and the hiker was able to come out on his own.

Good job and stay safe.