Bernard D. Ewen, 82, widower of Laura Ann Ewen, died on May 18 at Edgewood Estates, Frenchburg. He was born July 18, 1935 in Winchester to the late Jacob and Roxie Adams Ewen. He was a Korean War Veteran and a retiree of Lexington Army Depot.

Survivors include, daughters, Vickie L. (David) Caudill, and Lenora (Siva) Sivaram; grandchildren, Jessica Amyx, Jayd (Selena) Raines, Miranda Raines, Anne Marie Raines, and Stephen Raines; great grandchildren: Jacob Scott Amyx;, Hadley Raines, and Hayden Raines; and sister, Sherry Sue Chaffee. Services were held on May 21at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Dwain Meadows.

Burial in Faulkner Cemetery with Jacob Amyx, Chester Crabtree, Ritchie Rednour, Jarrod Childers, James Jones, and Henry Ashley Jr. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jayd Raines, Jeff Raines, Duane Spencer, Gail Brewer, Herb Trent, James Chaffee, David Caudill, Dr. Shelly Rogers, Siva Sivaram, Jerry Meadows, Delbert Mullins, and the Staff & Residents of Edgewood Estates. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

John Townsend Sr., 78, of Clay City, died on May 16 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a member of the Harg First Church of God and former Construction worker.

He is survived by his wife Thelma Townsend of Clay City, son John Townsend Jr. and wife Tina of Winchester, two daughters Carolyn Vegar and husband John of Missouri, Nora Tibbs of Nicholasville, eight grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren and a sister Lou Ellen Dunaway of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his parents Bea and Lethe Townsend, a daughter Thelma Jean Meadows and a brother Romelius Clay Townsend.

Funeral services were held on May 19 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Roy Jackson officiating.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Townsend, Adam Desi, Josh Reffitt, Ryan Stone, Joe Kincaid and Harry Johnson. Burial followed in the Townsend Cemetery.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Morris David Branham Jr., 63, of Stanton, died on May 14 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born August 1, 1954 in Winchester to Morris Sr. and Doveys Branham. He was a farmer. He is survived by his wife Wanda Branham of Stanton, three sons Morris David Branham III of Stanton, Mitchell Branham of Stanton, Ralph Branham of Stanton, four sister’s Mertie Taylor and husband Ricky of El Paso, TX, Mary Branham and Wayne of Frankfort, Rebecca Colon and Alex of Clermont, FL and Dona Callahan and Estill of Jeffersonville. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris SR and Doveys Banham, four brothers Gary Shuler, Harold Branham, Ralph Branham and William Branham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Alline Martin, 85, widow of Raymond Martin, died Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born May 6, 1933 in Winchester to the late Herbert and Edna Brush McIntosh. Survivors include, daughters, Teresa (David) Harney, Winchester, and Susan (Ernest) Martin, Mt. Sterling; sons, Tommy Martin, Ricky Martin, and Ronnie Martin; sister, Bonnie Barker; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services were Wednesday, May 23, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Danny Martin. Visitation was Wednesday after 11:00AM at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.