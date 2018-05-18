Members of the Powell County Board of Education members pose with new Powell County Schools Superintendent Anthony Orr after he was named Interim Superintendent at Central Office. Those pictured right to left are Kimberly Hall, Anthony Orr, John Brewer, John Barker and Diann Meadows. Board member Mendel Tipton is not pictured

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education held a regular scheduled meeting on May 14 at the Powell County Middle School Library.

Powell County Board of Education Chairwoman Kim Hall called the meeting to order and those in attendance recited the pledge of allegiance before officially starting off the meeting by adopting the agenda for the meeting.

The board approved a motion enter into executive session pursuant to Kentucky Revises Statutes 61.810 for the discussion of the possible hiring of the next Superintendent of Powell County Schools.

The board approved a motion to return from executive sessions. The action take from the executive session was for the board members to vote on the hiring of Interim Superintendent of Powell County Schools Dr. Anthony Orr as the next full-time superintendent. Orr was introduced as the Interim Superintendent of Powell County Schools on January 4 after former Superintendent Michael Tate resigned on December 31. Tate had forewarned the board of his resignation during the previous months board meeting.

The board approved by a 4-1 vote of the hiring of Dr. Anthony Orr as the next Superintendent of Powell County Schools. Board members Kim Hall, John Brewer, Mendel Tipton and DiAnn Meadows voted to approve the hiring meanwhile board member John Barker was opposed to the motion to approve the hiring.

The board formally announced the hiring of Dr. Anthony Orr and unanimously passed a motion to approve and sign the new superintendents contract to be recorded in the board’s minutes.

“I want to say thank you to the members of the board for agreeing to keep me around for awhile and I’ll tell you I’m excited for the opportunity,” Orr said.

Orr says it would be accurate description to say that he changed his mind about taking over the superintendent responsibilities on a more permanent basis. Orr had previously said in January that he expected he didn’t believe he would be interested in stepping into the role of Superintendent full-time basis and his primary goal at that point was to keep the school district in good working order for the next person.

“When I came my intent was to really make sure I did everything I could to keep the district moving forward and in better position for the next Superintendent to take the reins that’s how I got started but I’ll tell you within a matter of just a few weeks I had very thoroughly changed my mind and the reason is really very simple,” Orr said. “Because of the people that I had been working with since I got here to the staff at central office, at the annex, principals, teachers, cafeteria workers, and custodians that I’ve spoken with over the past several months the students and parents that I had the opportunity to meet with while working with the board. My mind changed 180 degrees and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to get to continue to move the district forward. I want to thank all of you in this community.”

Alicia Frazier was first to speak to the board to recognize two clubs at Powell County High School that each has recently enjoyed success in it’s state competitions.

Frazier first recognized Powell County High School students who recently excelled against other Future Business Leaders of America chapters from across the state of Kentucky.

“We had six that placed at state and they will advance on to the National Leadership Conference in Baltimore, Maryland and will be representing the state of Kentucky,” Frazier said. “I’m super proud of them. We brought home over $1,000 in cash prizes.”

The board recognized the following FBLA students: Kelby Rose and Kalei Farthing who placed in first place in the category of Broadcast Journalism. Jermiah Creech, Kelsey Turner, and Erika Howard who placed second for business ethics. Ethan Frazier, Trenton Rogers and Gabriella Huntsberger were recognized for being awarded second place in the category of Introduction to Business Presentation. Zak Becraft, Clayton Anderson and , Kellen Greif for being awarded third place in the category of Computer Game and Simulation Programming. Hannah Meadows and Macy Bentley was awarded fourth place in Banking and Financial Systems. Nalli Marcum and Moriah Turner for finishing in fourth place in the category of Bulletin Board.

The Local Powell County FBLA chapter, will now advance to the National Leadership

Conference held in Baltimore, Maryland on June 27- July 2.

Frazier also recognized DECA members Oliva Everman and Jada Crowe who also placed at their organizations’ state competitions.

Larry Mitchum from Curneal Hignite Insurance gave the board a presentation about general liability, fleet, property insurance and workers compensation. The board approved a motion for Curneal Hignite to serve as agents on the boards behalf to work with Liberty Mutual for general liability, fleet, property insurance coverage and Church Mutual for Workman’s Compensation coverage.

Representatives from Sherman Carter Barnhart presented the board with a review of a project to upgrade entrances and other areas at Powell County High School.

SCB Architects presented preliminary costs for four priorities of specific upgrades at PCHS.

The project would include making security upgrades to the lobby of the high school restricting access for visitors to only the front lobby so that the only authorized persons can gain entry to the rest of the school. The estimated costs for making the front lobby entrance security renovations is around $107,500. The next priority of the construction project would be Heating, Venting and Air Conditioner (HVAC) replacement for an estimated costs between $13,532-to-$53,000. SCB Architects also proposed adding electric power to all five basketball goals in the gymnasium.

The third priority of the project would the addition of installing exterior door card readers to the 22 exterior doors at PCHS for an estimated costs of $40,700.

The fourth priority recommended by SCB Architects would be the addition of Americans with Disability Act compliant wheelchair lift to the stage of the gym that addition would costs an estimated $50,000.

The board approved a motion to select Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects as the architectural firm to begin the process of planning out additional details of the construction project.

The board approved a motion to reschedule the second regular meeting during the month of May to the date of May 21 because the original meeting was scheduled for Memorial Day.

The board listened to a discussion for the Powell County High School to enter into an agreement with BSN Sports for the Nike/BSN Sports Rewards program. The agreement would last for a period of five years from July 1, 2018-to-May 23, 2018 and would require PCHS to wear Nike uniforms and sideline gear during varsity contests. PCHS would also get discounted gear and Nike would provide the school with $6,000 of Nike promotion products on July 1 each year. The agreement would also require PCHS and BSN Sports to agree on uniform rotations. According to the presentation the agreement can be cancelled by PCHS, BSN Sports or Nike and would have to be in writing before May 31 of any agreement year.

The board passed a motion to table the agreement until next months meeting.

The board approved the following consent items:

Approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held on April 9 and the minutes from special meetings held on April 25 and April 30.

Approval claims and authorization to make payment of claims.

Approval of Orders of the Treasurer for April 2018.

Approval to collect Indirect Cost from Powell County Food Service at the non-restricted rate as approved by the Kentucky Department of Education in the 2018-2019 school year.

Approval of Monthly Financial Report.

Approval of Stiles, Carter & Associates Audit Contract for 2017-2018 in the amount of $15,500.

Approval of Performance Bond of Treasurer in the amount of $200,000 for 2018-2019.

Approval of CKEC Membership Invoice for 2018-2019 in the amount of $6,119.

Approval for Clay City Elementary PTA school-wide fundraiser – Spring Fling – for the 2017-2018 school year.

Approval for Bowen Elementary to apply for a Dollar General Literacy Grant for the 2018-2019 school year.

Approval of bus request trips.

Approval for an out of state trip request for the Bowen Elementary students with perfect attendance to travel to Holiday World in Santa Claus, IN on June 6.

Retro-active approval for an overnight trip request for the Powell County High School Bass Team to Herrington Lake, Harrodsburg, KY for regional competition on April 20-21.

Approval for an out of state trip request for the Powell County High School Band to Kings Island in Mason, OH on May 22.

Approval for an out of state trip request for the Powell County High School Dual Credit Spanish Class to the Cincinnati Zoo in Cincinnati, OH on May 29.

Approval of out of state trip request for the Powell County High School FBLA to travel to Baltimore, MD on June 27-to-July 2 for the National Leadership Conference.