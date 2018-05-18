Nellie Noble also signed a letter of intent to play her college ball for the Eagles softball team.

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Three Powell County High School athletes signed with Alice Lloyd College to continue their athletics careers at the collegiate level.

On May 10 Max and Carlos Hernandez signed their letter of intent to play collegiate basketball for the Alice Lloyd Eagles in Pippa Passes, KY.

Max, a 2017 graduate of the Pirate basketball team was a leader on and off the court. Averaging 13.8 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game during his senior campaign.

His athletic ability allowed him to play every position on the floor.

“Max is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever coached” stated assistant coach Bobby Bowling. “He never takes a play off.” Carlos, a 2018 graduate of the Pirate basketball team is a phenomenal scorer and shooter.

During his senior campaign Carlos played point guard and shooting guard. Averaging 12.6 points per game Carlos proved that he could put up the numbers.

Bowling stated “Carlos is one of the most versatile players I have ever coached” he went on to say “If we needed him to run the point he’d run the point. If we needed him to go in the post he’d go in the post. He was just the ultimate team player who done whatever it took to win” The brothers told WYMT they are both excited to play together next season for Alice Lloyd.

“I can’t wait, we never got to play much in high school together, they never put us on the floor together much. It’s going to be fun, a dynamic duo kind of thing,” Max Hernandez said.

“I’m excited, we’ve played together since we were little and it’s going to be great to continue that in college, and have somebody there for my like him,” Carlos Hernandez said.

Also PCHS softball player Nellie Noble also signed a letter of intent to play her college ball for the Eagles softball program.