PCHS Student Of The Week, Jonathan Hall

Jonathan Hall is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. He is the son of John and Theresa Hall of Clay City.

Jonathan was nominated for Student of the Week by his physics teacher, Mrs. Monica Mynk. Jonathan’s favorite class is college physics because, according to Jonathan, “the class is tons of fun, yet challenging all at the same time”. He also enjoys helping Mrs. Mynk whenever possible.

Jonathan is the president and an active member of the card club. He enjoys playing video games and chilling with friends. Jonathan attends many events as an assistant to Ethan Moore from our local radio station WSKV.

Future plans of Jonathan’s may possibly involve something in the field of technology. He plans to enjoy living and the journey of discovering.