Rose Ilene Benningfield, age 78, widow of Roy Benningfield, passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at her residence on Paint Creek Road, Stanton, KY. Born in Waynesville, OH she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Alida Gray Rich. She was a member of Spruce First Church of God and she was the children’s librarian at Powell County Public Library. Everyone who visited the library knew her as “Miss Rose”. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one grandson, Keith Ray Centers. She is survived by three daughters: Cathy (Melvin) Rogers of Stanton, Shirley (Jeffrey) Meadows of Winchester and Roylene Cecil of Morehead; two brothers, Charlie Bill Rich of Waynesville, OH and Robert (Barb) Rich of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Edith May Frost of Dayton, OH; four grandchildren: Melvelene Riggs-Flores, Shannon Dale, Scott Centers and Hannah Langhorst and five great grandchildren: Braxton Centers, Kayla Riggs, Christian Centers, Abigail Centers and Alex Ray Centers. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at Hearne Funeral Home and funeral services officiated by Bro. James Wendell Clevinger will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Spruce First Church of God. Burial will be in Benningfield Cemetery with Shannon Dale, Scotty Centers, Larry Hall, Gerald Tharpe, Christian Centers and Alex Ray Centers serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Janet Sue Compton, Timmy Benningfield, Tony Benningfield, Billy Dickey, members of Spruce First Church of God, Hospice East, Ronnie Day, Dr. Rezkalla Butros, Dr. Muhammad Farhan, Clark County Detention Center staff, Jeffrey Meadows and Melvin Rogers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Charles Preece Jr. 51 of Clay City died on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at his residence. He was born September 30, 1966 in Williamson, West Virginia to Charles and Vivian Preece. He is survived by his mother Vivian Preece of Clay City, his wife Janice Preece of Owingsville, son Matthew Williamson of Mt.Sterling, daughters Ashley Bullington of Owingsville, Brittney Cody and husband Matthew of Spartanburg SC, Katie Preece of Owingsville, four grandchildren, three brothers Joseph Preece of Clay City, Michael Preece of Clay City, Jamie Preece of Clay City, four sisters Melinda Hatfield of Mt. Vernon, IL, Gail Tucker of Spartanburg, SC, Chrissy Owens and husband Scott of Spartanburg, SC, and Angie Thacker and husband James of Ransom, KY. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Preece Sr. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Eugene Preece officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.