Patricia Louise Abshear, 85, widow of Charles Ray Abshear, died on May 2 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. She was born January 2, 1933 to the late Bascom and Ruth Dooley. She was a member of Ark of Mercy, Winchester.

Survivors include, son, Charles Crain Abshear and Marcella Rose Howard; daughter, Pamela Bernard and Rhonda Ratliff; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Services were held on May 7 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Pastor Janice Claypoole and Ken Metcalf.

Burial in Elkins Cemetery, Clay City with Ron Bernard, Craig Abshear, Ralph Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, Logan Maggard, Earl Ratliff, and Chris Howard serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

James Ray Royse, 87, died on May 1 at his home. He was born August 26, 1930 in Michigan to the late Eddie and Goldie Jones Royse. He was a retired employee of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company.

Survivors include, son, Toby Royse; daughter, Tanya Pitts; sister, Sylvia Gray; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Royse, son, Kenny Royse, and brother, Versal Royse. V

In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Vicki Lynn Bowen Smith, 63, widow of Jimmy Smith of Morehead, KY died on May 5 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Vicki was the mother of Eric (Becky Halsey) Cassidy, the daughter of Bonnie Farmer Bowen and the late Kenneth Bowen and the sister of the late Jeffrey Mark Bowen all of Stanton.

She is also survived by four nieces: Lori Barry, Sheena Odenweller, Jeanna Dotson and Janice Tipton and her special cousins, Janice Hall, Wilma Skidmore, Annita Kaye Rucker, Phillip Bowen and Jane Ann Friel. Vicki was the owner of Smith Homes in Morehead.

There will be a private service conducted at a later date.

Arrangement are conducted by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Orville Dean Bellamy, Age 80 died on April 30, 2018 in Weatherford, Texas after a long illness. Orville was born on April 10, 1938 to the late Herman and Bernice (Harper) Bellamy in Powell County, Kentucky. Orville is survived by his wife Brenda, two sons, Robert and Gary, one daughter Janet, and one grandson Tyler all of Texas. He is also survived by three brothers: Gordon (Darlene) Bellamy of Stanton, Kentucky; Carlie (Linda) Bellamy of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; and Harry (Jeanne) Bellaymy of Alabama; two sisters: Elnora (Gene) Howell and Phyllis (Ed) Rogers along with many nieces and nephews. Orville was preceded in death by his parents along with six brothers: Morgan, Cecil, Dennis, Russell, Kenneth and Alton as well as one sister Madaline Bellamy. Services for Orville were held at Baum-Car lock- Bamgardener Chapel in Mineral Wells, Texas on Thursday May 3, 2018; with internment at Woodland Park Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 5:00PM. The memorial service will be held at Stanton First Church of God (980 East College Ave. Stanton, Ky 40380

Edward Dale Hall, 78, widower of Patty Dunn Hall, died on May 4 at his home. He was born May 19, 1939 in South Fork, Kentucky to the late Alby and Beulah Faye Boyd Hall.

Survivors include, sons, Bart Hall, Bubby Hall, and Jamie (Elaine) Hall, all of Tennessee; step-daughter, Janna L. Todd; brothers, Ronnie (Anita) Hall, Jerry (Pat) Hall, and Gary Hall; sisters, Wilma Dean Rogers, Faye (Clayton) Rogers, and Pam (Kenny) Puckett. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patty Hall.

Services were held on May 8 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Johnny Hurt.

Burial in Tin Town Cemetery, South Fork, Kentucky with nephews serving as pallbearers.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Ray Willoughby, 81, of Clay City died on May 4.

He is survived by three sons Birddog Willoughby and wife Lisa of Clay City, Johnny Willoughby and wife April of Clay City, Dougie Willoughby of Manchester, daughter Beverly Charvella and husband Michael of New York, thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother Arci Willoughby of Clay City and a sister Wavelin White of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bessie Willoughby, sons Gary and Darrell Willoughby, Brothers Cecil, Dewey and Henry Willoughby, five sisters Alice Barnes, Ellie Muncie, Jewell Barnes, Ethie Muncie and Minnie Muncie.

Graveside services were held on May 7 at the Powell’s Valley Cemetery in Clay City.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.