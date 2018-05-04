Down Under Sports has announced that Pirate Quarterback Jon Brooks from Powell County High School has been invited to represent the State of Kentucky on the 2018 Football Team.

Brooks will depart for Queensland, Australia on June 24 to compete for individual honors as well as a team championship title.

Each participant must raise money to cover the costs of the 10 day Australian Tournament Package.

Down Under Sports was founded in February 1989 based upon the dream of a New Zealander by the name of George O’Scanlon. O’Scanlon fell in love with athletics especially American Football as young man growing up in his native country of New Zealand. His desire over the years has been to promote the gridiron sport to not only the people of New Zealand but also Australia where he has lived for many years.

O’Scanlon started the Down Under Bowl which led to the establishment of the Down Under Hoops Classic and the Down Under International Games.

The Down Under Sports programs use the common language of sports to bridge the continents and provide a forum for athletes from around the globe to compete head-to-head in the sports they love. During the past 29 years, Down Under Sports has had to the opportunity to share the land down under with tens of thousands of individuals from across the United States.

Some of the past standouts of the Down Under Bowl include Jake “The Snake” Plummer (Denver Broncos), Ahman Green (Green Bay Packers), Rob Morris (Indianapolis Colts), Dave Dixon (Minnesota Vikings) and Jesse Williams (Seattle Seahawks).

The 2018 Down Under Sports program will include competitions in football, cross country, golf, track and field, basketball and volleyball. Down Under Sports’ goal is to continue to provide athletes who excel in their sport the opportunity to experience the culture, beauty and granduer of the land down under all within the framework of spirited and intense competitions.

The 2018 Down Under Sports Football program will include eight teams with 25-to-30 athletes per team. Teams will have four practices, one seeding game and will play by High School Federation rules.

If anyone sees Jon Brooks out be sure to congratulate him and wish him the best of luck as he represents not only Powell County but also the State of Kentucky in the land down under.