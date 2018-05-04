PCHS Student of the Week, Brandon Baker

Brandon Baker is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. He is the son of Sandi Baker and Tony Rice of Clay City.

Brandon was nominated for student of the week by Mrs. Teresa Anderson. Brandon enjoys working in the office with Mrs. Anderson and is available to help whenever he is needed. He also enjoys his construction class with Mr. Vincent Scott.

For the past ten years, Brandon has been a member of a soccer team. He has been involved in cross country for six years and track for two years. Brandon has been an active member of the Key Club, 4H, and FFA during his time at PCHS. Other interests of Brandon’s include hunting, fishing, firearms, hiking, and spending time outside.

Future plans of Brandon include attending EKU and majoring in homeland security. He would like to become a CIA or FBI agent.