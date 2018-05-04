Times Staff

sprortswriter

The Lady Pirates have had several games lost to bad weather. But last weekend they did get to host and play in the Powell County Invitational Tournament. The tournament brought in teams from Paintsville, Johnson Central, Morgan County, Rowan County, Fleming County, Breathitt County and Grant County. Powell went 2-1 in the tourney and seemed to be more relaxed as a team overall.

Powell opened the tournament playing Morgan County. The Lady Pirates took a quick 2-0 lead in the first, only to see the Lady Cougars go up 3-2 in their half of the inning. Morgan scored two more runs in the second, but Powell was not discouraged.

The Lady Pirates erupted for six runs on four hits and taking advantage of a couple Morgan errors in the third inning. Powell’s offensive explosion gave them an 8-5 lead. But Morgan tied it in their half of the inning.

As the clock continued to run in the game slated for just 80 minutes, Powell added two more runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Mortan could not get anything going as the Lady Pirates defense held strong. Powell won 13-8.

Haleigh Bauer was 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and picking up five RBI’s. Erika Howard and Makayla Rucker were each 2-for-4. Meanwhile Olivia Nickell went 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the win.

In their second game the Lady Pirates took on Grant County. The Lady Braves lost a heart breaker last year to Powell in a close one run game. History repeated itself last Friday. Both teams score runs in the first and third innings to make it a 2-2 game. As time was running out Nickell singled to start the fifth and moved to third on an error by the centerfielder. Nickell then scored on a bad throw by the Grant catcher. It would be all Powell needed. The Lady Prates picked up the 3-2 win.

Nickell, Howard and Bauer each went 1-for-3 in the game. Nellie Noble and Chloe Billings went 1-for-2 at the plate. Billings also picked up the win from the circle.

After a Saturday full of softball, the final game of the tournament pitted Powell against Fleming County for the championship. Fleming had not allowed a run in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 32-0.

Powell was the visitor and wasted no time breaking that streak. Emily Branham opened the game with a single, followed by Nickell and Howard reaching base on Lady Panthers errors, scoring Branham. Rucker singled scoring Nickell. Powell drew first blood and led 2-0.

Fleming came back to score three times in the bottom of the first. But Powell added three runs in the second to make it a 5-3 game.

The Lady Panthers added a run in the third and then took advantage of four Lady Pirates errors in the third to grab an 9-5 lead. Powell added another run after Rucker hit a two out double in the fourth. Bauer then hit a single to right field, scoring Rucker. But time ran to on the Lady Pirates, as they fell 9-6.

The team looked relaxed in the ornament, which gives fans and coaches a like some hope for a strong finish this season.

Powell’s record entering this week’s action stood at 9-5. The Lady Pirates road show will continue this week. They were slated to play rival Estill County in Irvine this past Monday, travel to Montgomery on Tuesday and then to Breathitt County on Thursday. Then a trip to Owsley on Friday before playing in the Darrell Bradley Memorial in the Morgan County this Saturday.

Powell will return home on Monday for a game with Breathitt County on Monday