Ruben James Charles, 40, of Clay City, KY died on April 16 at Central Baptist Hospital. Born July 17, 1977 in Williamson, WV and raised in Pike County, KY. A long-time resident of Clay City, KY.

Survived by his parents, Rose Caldwell and Herbert Charles Sr. both of Clay City, KY; two brothers, John Charles and Herbert Charles Jr.; half-sister Delina; nephew, Cody; great nephew, Aaron Josiah; special nieces,

Layla, Macy, and Caylee; very special friend, Misty; his most

precious dog, Sadie; and special pets, Scooter and Lucky.

He was much loved and greatly missed by family and dear friends.

No services scheduled at this time. Care Cremation and Funeral Service are entrusted with final care.

June Lee Spencer, 55, of East Broadway, Winchester, Kentucky died on April 28 at her residence following a long illness. Born in Winchester, Kentucky she was the daughter of late Franklin Dunn and the late Denvie Taulbee Dunn. June was a former parts assembly operator with Quality Manufacturing, a former cook with the Corner Drug Store in Winchester, Kentucky and the Tipton’s Market. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by two brothers: Manual Ray Dunn and Raymond Dunn.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Spencer; two daughters: Kelly Marie (Chris) Centers of Winchester, Kentucky and Shelly Lee (Derrick) Leigh of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; three brothers: Randall (Ella) Dunn of Irvine, Kentucky, Kenneth Dunn of Clay City, Kentucky and Rondle Dunn of Winchester, Kentucky;one sister, Judy (Matthew) Stokley of Clay City, Kentucky; six grandchildren: Savannah Lynn Centers, Hunter Mark Lee Spencer, Stanley Centers, Jessica Centers, Jackson Leigh, and Jacqueline Leigh.

Funeral services officiated by Brother Brad Epperson were held on May 1 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Interment will be in West Bend Cemetery with Christopher Centers, Derrick Leigh, Arnold Mullins, Zachary Hale, Hunter Spencer and Stanley Centers serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Sandra York, Donnie Spencer, Linda Spencer, Kim Wills, Vicki Garner and Dan Masters.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Lula Belle Holman, 83, widow of Howard Thomas Holman of Winchester, Kentucky died on April 24. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Zade and Lucy Francis Bowles Bridges. She was a retired telephone operator with South Central Bell and a member of Church Of The Living God in Winchester. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Holman Wilson; one brother, Bill Bridges and two sisters, Virgie Snapp and Jane Rose.

She is survived by two sons, Gary (Glenda) Holman of Kannapolis, NC and Randy (Trudy) Holman of Winchester; son-in-law, Dean Wilson of Winchester; one daughter, Debbie (Jesse) Moore of Stanton; one brother, Pete Bridges of Austin, TX; 15 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Tom Hall were held on April 27. Church Of The Living God, Winchester, Kentucky.

Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Gary Holman, Randy Holman, Billy Wilcox Jr., Nick Wilcox, Thomas Wilcox, Dean Wilcox and Jesse Moore serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Kacey Nichole Creech, 4, daughter of David Creech and Brandy Robinson, died on April 28, 2018. She was born March 31, 2014 in Winchester, Kentucfky to David Creech and Brandy Robinson. Survivors include, father, David Creech; mother, Brandy (Jesse Rogers) Robinson, brother, Rylan Robinson; sisters, Novaleigh Creech, Mackenzie Creech, and Hannah Tracy; grandparents, Sherry and Oscar Banks, Steve and Veronica Robinson, and David Strange; great-grandparents, Pauline White (Kevin Thomas), Addie Mae Robinson, and Larry Epperson; Aunts and Uncles, Chelsea (Daylan) Charles, James (Shamo) Creech, Steven (Karrie) Robinson, Wanda (Frankie) Elkins, Tiffany (Lyle) Murdock, Becky (Justin) Fox, and Wayne (Chelsea) Miller.

Services were held on May 2 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with David Creech, Jesse Rogers, Steven Robinson Jr., Daylan Charles, and Justin Fox serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, James Creech, Steven Robinson Sr., and Tommy Douglas.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Paul McIntosh, 64 ,of Clay City died on April 29 at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Hazard. He was born April 21, 1954 in Clay City to James “Jim” and Ora McIntosh. He was a Body man and a Member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his mother Ora McIntosh of Clay City, his partner Janet Adkins of Campton, one son Paul Anthony McIntosh of Clay City, a daughter Amy McIntosh and partner Bob Bailey of Campton, five grandchildren Makayla McIntosh, Janson McIntosh, Emily Bennett, Whitney Bennett, Courtney Rice, two sisters Annette Tipton and husband Linville Ray of Clay City, Shirley Christopher of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his wife Sherry Rogers McIntosh, his father James “Jim” McIntosh and a grandson Cameron Wayne McIntosh.

Funeral services were held on May 2 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. George Sparks officiating.

Burial was in the Mountain Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers are Earl Roberts, Anthony Hawkins, Curtis King, Paul Johnson, Gary Taulbee and Mike Curtis.

Honorary Pallbearers are Gary Baker, Doug Johnson, Bill Postler, Roy Johnson, Jason Morris, Keith Morris, Randy Adkins, Ralph Howard, Enies Combs and Doug Kennon. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.