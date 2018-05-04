Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Powell County Tourism Commission

Monthly board meetings. Will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM. At Slade Welcome Center, 30 L&E Railroad Place, Slade KY 40376 For information call 859-404-2594

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The 18th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett & Friends

For the desents of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell, Puckett Reunion will be held on Sunday, May 27th at AMVET Building 99 Veterans Lane, Clay City, KY 40312; For more information contact; Raymond A. Puckett, PH: 1-702-474-0418 or email apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrew, PH; 1-606-663-2062… Y’all come, open 9AM, eat at 1PM

Donations Needed For Up-Keep

Of Kennon Cemetery

If no one is available at cemetery to collect donations, there is an account set up at Whitaker Bank for donations Kennon Cemetery

Powell County Health Department

Food Handler Classes

The following is a list of upcoming food handler classes Thursday May 10, Thursday June 7, Thursday July 12, 2018. All classes are at 1:30 P.M. All classes will take place at the Powell County Extension Office at 169 Maple Street, Stanton KY. Please check your card and attend class before the expiration.

Lady Pirates Volleyball Pancake Breakfast

The Lady Pirate Volleyball team will be holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday May 5 from 9 a.m.-until-11-a.m. at the Powell County High School Cafeteria. The breakfast will include pancakes, bacon and a drink for $5. Thank you for your support!

PCHS SBDM

The Powell County Middle School will be having an election May 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in order to select two Parent Representatives to our 2018/2019 SBDM council. There will be absentee ballots available Monday, April 30th through Wednesday, May 2nd from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the front office at Powell County Middle School for those who will be unable to attend this meeting. Also Thursday May 3rd you may vote from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. In order to participate in this election you must be the Parent/Guardian or Step-parent of a student who will be attending PCMS during the 2018/2019 school year. Nomination forms must be returned no later than April 27th. If you are nominated for Parent Representative you must submit to a criminal background check. Thank you for taking this opportunity to be a part of your child’s educational process. If you have any questions please call PCMS at 606-663-3308 or PCMS-YSC at 606-663-2763.

Republican Party Meet and Greet

The Republican Party of Powell County will be hosting a Meet and Greet on May 12th at Brookside Cottages form 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Candidates will be available for voters to come by and discuss your thoughts and view for the up coming Primary Election on May 22nd. If you can’t drop by please turn into WSKV and listen to our candidates share their platforms. Any questions please call Sherri Burgher vice chair at 606-663-0514

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW

retirees will gather for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, May 8 at Cattleman’s Roadhouse in Mt. Sterling. All former Winchester Sylvania employees are welcome to join us for lunch!

Middlefork Fire Dept. Fundraiser

May 5th, 12pm-? 9219 Campton Road Stanton, Ky 40380, call Harold Campbell at (606) 481-0379. Live music, cake walk, auction, food. Everyone is welcome!

Community Yard Sale

Middlefork Fire Dept. Fundraise at 9219 Campton Road Stanton, Ky 40380. Starts at 8am, bring your treasures and set up with other vendors (must bring your own tables and tent) $10 per set up.

Donations Are Needed

For the upkeep of the mount canaan cemetery, please see Shannon Fraizer or Lonnie Dale Stewart or call (606) 663-2724