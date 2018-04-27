By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Chelsea Nolan

The General Bowen Memorial Trail Ride will be held on April 27-through April 29 in the Red River Gorge and will serve as an the official opening of Callie’s Lake and Campground and Bowen General Store both of which are owned by Dee Dotson and Shane Bowen.

The Grand Opening of the Bowen General Store is scheduled for Saturday morning at Callie’s Lake and Campground and will kick-off the start of the General Bowen Memorial Trail Ride.

The theme for the trail ride is “Spring Formal” people will be in formal attire with boutonnieres for men and corsages for women the flowers will be donated by Melinda Nolan with Blessings Flora Design in Stanton.

Trail rides are planned by Eco-Ohv School and Guide Service, along with partners Lower 48 Outfitters and Lucky’s Off-road will be leaving each morning to the Daniel Boone Backcountry Byway.

There will be live music. activities, raffle, food, camping and more available at the campground.

Musician Jordan Miller will start the evenings musical festivities at around 6 p.m. Local musician Chelsea Nolan is scheduled to take stage at 7 p.m. and the band “Rock Bottom” is scheduled to headline the evenings musical acts from around 8 p.m.-to-until- around-11 p.m.

Dotson says the band, who is from Campton, volunteered to headline the event after she had a cancellation.

“They did this out of the kin