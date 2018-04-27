times staff

The weather has certainly created havoc for the Lady Pirates softball team. With last week being Prom Week the team only had two games scheduled, but the Owsley County game slated for last Monday was cancelled. However, the team did sail into Hazard last Tuesday. It was a trip the team really enjoyed. The Lady Pirates picked up a huge win as they beat the Lady Bulldogs, 15-3.

Powell scored in the top of the first, but Hazard crossed the plate twice in their half of the inning to make it 2-1. It was all Lady Pirates after that. Powell scored four times in the third and fourth innings as the bats exploded. The defense held tough and Chloe Billings looked good in the circle.

The Lady Pirates ended the game in the sixth after scoring twice in the fifth and four more runs in the sixth. Hazard did manage to score in the fifth. Powell picked up a regional win, rather easily, 15-3.

Powell had some fine plate performances in the win. The team had 17 hits in the win, but did commit three errors, while Hazard had three hits and committed two errors. Haleigh Bauer continued her hit streak. Bauer was 5-for-5 at Leslie County. She continued by going 4-for-4 at Hazard, scoring three runs, hit a double and picked up an RBI.

MaKayla Rucker went 3-for-5, scored a run and hit her sixth career home run, first of the season, in the game. Rucker also scored a run and picked up five RBI’s. Emily Branham was also 3-for-5 and scored three runs. Nellie Noble was 2-for-4, scored three runs and hit a double. Olivia Nickell was also 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Billings had quite the game from both sides of the field. At the plate she went 2-for-4 helping herself as the starting pitcher. In the circle Billings went six innings giving up three runs, one of the earned, on three hits. She walked six and struck out five.

Powell improved to 7-5 on the season. Their game this past Monday at Lee County was cancelled due to rain. The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Wolfe County this past Tuesday. The team will be hosting the Powell County Invitational this weekend, beginning on Friday. Powell is slated to play two games on Friday. There will be a full day of games on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Lady Pirates will travel to Estill County on Monday and then to Montgomery County on Tuesday.