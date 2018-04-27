times staff

The Pirates started their weekend a little rough, but ended it with two wins. Powell took on Madison Central, Nicholas County and Floyd Central last week taking two-out-of-three and improving to 8-6 on the season.

Powell traveled to Berea last Thursday to play the Eagles of Madison Southern and a friendly face in Coach Gene Combs. But he outcome was not too friendly for the Pirates. Powell was shut out 9-0 after gathering six hits and committing four errors. Bryce Merion did lead Powell, going 2-for-3 at the plate, but the Pirates could not get anything going in the loss.

The Pirates then returned home last Thursday to play Nicholas County. The Pirates scored three runs in the second inning and tacked on another run in the fourth. Meanwhile the defense held the Bluejackets to just one run, as Powell picked up the 4-1 win.

Merion led the way again as he was 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run in the win. Daniel Poe picked up the win, going six innings giving up four hits and one run. Poe struck out nine batters and walked two in the win.

Last Friday the Pirates took to the road again as they traveled to Floyd Central. The game started with a little shock-and-awe. The home team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to take what appeared to be a commanding 7-0 lead. But the Pirates battled all the way back to upend Floyd Central, 12-8.

The Pirates hit pay dirt in the third scoring four runs, then adding another run in the fourth. Powell added five runs in the fifth, before scoring two more in the sixth inning. The Pirates sailed away with he win.

Wyatt Clark led the offensive charge as he was 2-for-4, scoring two runs picking up two RBI’s and a double. Daniel Poe was 1-for-3 and picked up three RBI’s with a double. Nate Skidmore also had a good day as he was 1-for-3, scoring two runs and and picked up two RBI’s.

Trent Rogers picked up the come-from-behind win. Rogers pitched four and one-third innings, allowing no hits and no runs. He walked one and struck out one.

Powell was scheduled to play Knott Central this past Monday and traveling to Owsley County on Tuesday. The Pirates were set to host Perry Central on Wednesday before traveling to Betsy Layne on Friday and returning home for a triangle with Breathitt and Jackson County.