Stella Mae Brewer, 82, of Slade, Kentucky died on April 17. Stella was Postmaster of the Slade Post Office and operator of Porter’s Service Station in Slade

for 48 years. She was a member of Slade Church of God and a lifelong supporter of the Humane Society. Stella was also a founding member and secretary of Middlefork Volunteer Fire Department.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda (James) Porter of Campton and Carolyn Sue (Steven) Ledford of Slade; three grandchildren: Jonathan (April) Porter, Daniel (Thao) Porter and Linda Rebecca Ledford; four great grandchildren: Morgan James Porter, Mallory Paige Porter, Nicholas David Porter and Alexandria Grace Porter along with her special friend, Pat Williams.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Ernie Childers and J. L. Bowen were held on April 21 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Porter Cemetery, Pine Ridge, KY with Jonathan Porter, Daniel Porter, Morgan James Porter, Ricky Campbell, Billy King and Gerald Meadows serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Al Cornett, Miguel Ventura and Lloyd Little.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Anna Havens, 74, of Mt. Sterling died at the Winsor Care Nursing Home. She was retired from Windsor Care Nursing Home.

She is survived by three sons John Havens and wife Judy of Mt. Sterling, David Havens of Mt. Sterling, Marty Havens and wife Debbie of Mt. Sterling, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters Helen Kirk of Jeffersonville, Phyllis Sexton and husband Jay of Louisville, two brothers Jim Martin and wife Linda of Mt. Sterling and Kenny Martin of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her husband John William Havens, daughter Teresa Havens, her parents Albert and Almetta Martin, two brothers Bob Martin and Rex Martin.

Funeral services were held on April 24 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. James Paul Humphries officiating. Pallbearers were Clark Centers, Don Brown, David Trent, Josh Martin, Jay Sexton, and Josh Martin. Honorary pallbearers were JR Martin. Burial followed in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Jesse Thomas “J. T.” Smith, 88, husband of Wilma Gravett Smith of Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky died on April 19 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born in Little Sinking, Kentucky he was the son of the late Alfred Crit and Lora Wimsatt Smyth and he was a 1948 graduate of Clark County High School. J. T. Smith was a U S Navy veteran of the Korean War and a retired forestry technician with the U S Forest Service. He was a member of Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church and a former school board member of the Powell County Board of Education. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edmond “Bug” Smyth and Dwight Smyth and six sisters: Aliene Waizciel, Oneil Rupard, Lois “Pet” Jones, Verda Short, Eva Pelfrey and Ruthie Young.

J. T. is survived by his wife, Wilma; two daughters, Gail Ann Smith and Susan Mariah Smith of Clay City; one brother, Alfred “Bubbie” Smyth of Winchester; two sisters, Ada Burkhart of Winchester and Golden Gross of Stanton and one granddaughter, Rachel Mariah Lynch.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Chris Harrison were held on April 22 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors will be in Vaughns Mill Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Dwight Rupard, Kenneth Larry Jones, Steve Hale, Wilbert Burkhart, Jr., Phillip Stone and Jeff Pelfrey.

Honorary pallbearers are the members of Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ruben James Charles, 40, of Clay City, KY died on April 16 at Central Baptist Hospital. Ruben James Charles was born on July 17, 1977 in Williamson, WV and raised in Pike County, KY. Charles was a long-time resident of Clay City, KY.

Survived by his parents, Rose Caldwell and Herbert Charles Sr. both of Clay City, KY; two brothers, John Charles and Herbert Charles Jr.; half-sister Delina; nephew, Cody; great nephew, Aaron Josiah; special nieces, Layla, Macy, and Caylee; very special friend, Misty; his most precious dog, Sadie; and special pets, Scooter and Lucky. He was much loved and greatly missed by family and dear friends.

No services scheduled at this time.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service are entrusted with final care.

Sandra Estes, 56, of Orlando, Florida died on April 16. Born in Middletown, Ohio she was the daughter of Celia Bellamy Estes and the late Elby Lee Estes, Jr. Sandra Estes was an employee of Bass Pro Shop in Orlando, Florida. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Lee Estes and David Allen Estes.

Sandra Estes is survived by her mother, Celia Bellamy Estes of Winchester; two daughters, Rebecca Elliott and Melissa Dooley of Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, Larry D. Estes of Gallatin, TN and Timothy Estes of Greenville, NC and one sister, Shelia Estes of Lexington.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Sammy Patrick were held on April 22 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Honorary pallbearers are Ben Falmlen, Tim Estes, Richard Estes, Larry Estes and Kelly Bellamy.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Lavernon Thomas, 79, of Sharpsburg died on April 16 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born July 7, 1938 in Bath County to Jessie and Anna Thomas. He was a member of the Bethesda Church and Grace Fellowship Tabernacle. He was a farmer and enjoyed everything life had to offer. He loved fishing, watching softball and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Christine Thomas of Sharpsburg, son Lavernon Thomas JR of Olympia, daughter Linda Willoughby and husband Charlie of Owingsville, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister Charlene Tapp and husband Bill of Sharpsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Anna Thomas and a brother David Thomas.

Funeral services were held on April 20 at the Sugar Grove Christian Church in Owingsville with Bro. James Paul Humphries and Bro. Francis Nash officiating.

Burial followed in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg.

Pallbearers were Chris Thomas, Andrew Willoughby, Nelson Wayne Humphries, William Loyer, Richard Willoughby and Allen Richardson.

Honorary pallbearers were Leeann Patton, Kayla Loyer, Timmy Caldwell, Willard Clem, Bill Tapp, Billy Tapp and Robbie Patton.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.