Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s regular scheduled meeting is the 3rd Monday of every month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, KY. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Powell County Tourism Commission

Monthly board meetings. Will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1:00 PM. At Slade Welcome Center, 30 L&E Railroad Place, Slade KY 40376 For information call 859-404-2594

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

The 18th Annual Curtis/Hall, Woosley/McIntosh, Powell/Puckett & Friends

For the desents of Andrew J. and Gippie Hall Curtis, George W. and Cinthia C. Woosley McIntosh and James and Ida Powell, Puckett Reunion will be held on Sunday, May 27th at AMVET Building 99 Veterans Lane, Clay City, KY 40312; For more information contact; Raymond A. Puckett, PH: 1-702-474-0418 or email apuck22@cox.net or Henry Andrew, PH; 1-606-663-2062… Y’all come, open 9AM, eat at 1PM

Kinder-Camp

The Bowen Elementary Family Resource Center will be hosting “Kinder-Camp” for incoming (‘18-19’) kindergarten students who currently live in the Bowen School District. The once a week program will meet April – May on Wednesday’s from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. For more information, or to register, please call the Bowen FRC at 663-3318

Cooking Through the Calendar

Come join us for lunch on April 25th at 11:30 a.m. to try some delicious parmesan chicken. We will learn some fun ways to stay active, and the financial and health benefits of this meal! Event will be at the Estill County Extension Office at 76 Golden Court, Irvine, KY 40336. Call 606-723-4557 to sign up today!

Donations Needed For Up-Keep

Of Kennon Cemetery

If no one is available at cemetery to collect donations, there is an account set up at Whitaker Bank for donations Kennon Cemetery

Powell County Health Department

Food Handler Classes

The following is a list of upcoming food handler classes Thursday May 10, Thursday June 7, Thursday July 12, 2018. All classes are at 1:30 P.M. All classes will take place at the Powell County Extension Office at 169 Maple Street, Stanton KY. Please check your card and attend class before the expiration.

Retired Teachers Meeting

The Powell County Retired Teachers met Friday, April 13, at noon at Natural Bridge. The meeting was called to order by president, Rhonda Muse. Mason Muse, 4 years old, led in pledge to the flag. Wayne Muse gave the invocation. Following lunch, there was a brief business meeting. Our guest speaker was Steve Gillespie, Central Kentucky’s Legislative lidison. He said he stopped by the capital early this morning and spoke to several of the representatives. They indicated that the vote today could go either way. He gave a very interesting talk on what is going on in Frankfort right now with Gov. Bevin. This was an open meeting with questions being asked to him and much discussions. Cebert Gilbert gave a brief talk. The state conference will be in Louisville beginning April 24. We need items homemade or bought to put into our spotsheet for door prizes. If you have one, please contact Karen Gilbert. Rhonda Muse will pick up these up Sunday, the 23rd. Members present were Janet Foster, Brenda Crabtree, Tabitha Spencer, Mary Lou Potts, Karen and Cebert Gilbert, Rhonda and Wayne Muse, Margretta Arnett, Janice Pelfrey, Virginia Todd, and Jean Derickson. Guests were Nell Orme, Mary Helen Kennon, and Mason Muse. Don’t forget to get basket gifts to Karen Gilbert by Sunday, April 23. Our may meeting will be May 11 at Natural Bridge. Please try to attend. We miss you.

Lady Pirates Volleyball Pancake Breakfast

The Lady Pirate Volleyball team will be holding a pancake breakfast on Saturday May 5 from 9 a.m.-until-11-a.m. at the Powell County High School Cafeteria. The breakfast will include pancakes, bacon and a drink for $5. Thank you for your support!

Sons of AMVETS Rook Tournament

Sons of AMVETS is holding a Rook tournament Friday April 27th a 7 pm at Post 67 Clay City. $10 entry ,winners 50% , Draw for partners. Info 606 569 5030

Republican Party Meet and Greet

The Republican Party of Powell County will be hosting a Meet and Greet on May 12th at Brookside Cottages form 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Candidates will be available for voters to come by and discuss your thoughts and view for the up coming Primary Election on May 22nd. If you can’t drop by please turn into WSKV and listen to our candidates share their platforms. Any questions please call Sherri Burgher vice chair at 606-663-0514