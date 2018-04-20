PCHS Student of the Week, Micah Curtis

Micah Curtis is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. He is the son of Sarah Johnson of Clay City. Darian Watkins and Chase Johnson are Micah’s older brothers.

Micah enjoys welding and appreciates the instruction Mr. Cole Wills has given him in this area. His future plans include attending MCTC in order to receive a welding certification.

Farming, four-wheeling, and dirt bike racing are all activities that Micah enjoys outside of school.

Micah was nominated for Student of the Week by Mrs. Rebecca Lester. She is impressed with Micah’s involvement in class activities and his improved academic performance. According to Mrs. Lester, “Micah has shown kindness toward his peers and has a great attitude.”