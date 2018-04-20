Vivian Eugene “Bib” Anderson, 73, Black Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky passed away on April 12, 2018. Born in Montgomery County he was the son of the late John Franklin Anderson and the late Cora Lillie Bowman Anderson and a member of Lighthouse House of Worship. He was a former mechanic and welder for Southern States Fertilize Company, a member of the Clay City Fire Department, the National Rifleman’s Association and the Powell County Sportsman’s Club. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Levi Anderson and William Anderson and by one sister, Shirley Douglas.

He is survived by his wife, Iona Sorrell Anderson; three stepchildren: James (Vanda) Fountain of Jeffersonville, David Fountain of Winchester and Shelia (David) Sons of Means; four children: Christopher (Amy) Anderson of Clay City, Cynthia (Raymond) Goodwin of Jeffersonville, Tina (Kenny) Esteppe of Jeffersonville and Melissa (Robert) Chasteen of Clay City; two brothers, Walter (Patty) Anderson of Stanton and Steve Anderson of Jeffersonville; four sisters: Virgie (Marvin) Corcoran of Mt. Sterling, Donna (Tommy) Dailey of Carlyle, Francis (Kenneth) Ross of Mt. Sterling and Flossie Hall of Mt. Sterling; 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Donald Hale were held April 17 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Charles Anderson, Robert Chasteen, Travis Olinger, Johnny Ray Anderson, Hunter Esteppe, Chris Goodwin, Gaige Goodwin and Cleveland Hall serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Goodwin, Chester Goodwin, James Powell, Stephen Esteppe, Hondo Hearne, friends at O’Hair’s Flea Market and members of the Lighthouse House of Worship.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

James Steven Ford, 49, died on April 12 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born December 31, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio to the late James Ford and Pauline Dunaway Barnes.

Survivors include, daughter, Natasha Ford McMullen; brother, Tim (Paula) Barnes; sister, Jeanie Todd; and half-brothers, Gary Riggs and Gilbert Riggs. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Sanders Barnes; niece, Gwen Reffitt; and brother-in-law, Doug Todd.

Funeral Services were held on April 15 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Patsy Ilene Smith, 69, wife of Dwight Smith died on April 13. Patsy was a woman strong in the faith of her Lord and Savior. She loved spending time with her family. She was a life long member of the Vaughns Mill First Church of God where she loved to worship. She loved listening to gospel music. She loved to hear the Singing Cookes and would travel many places to hear them. Patsy may have lost the battle but she won the war when she entered the gates of heaven with her family and friends by her side on Friday. Leaving behind her loving husband of 49 years, Dwight Smith; daughter, Sandy Wright; son, Darren Smith; grandchildren, Jordan (Ashley) Wright, Jonathan Wright, Tyler Mastin, Michaela Moreland, and Hannah Jones; great-grandchildren, Kylie Richardson, Karson Wright, Konner Wright, Jase Centers, and Rylan Bellamy; and two very special friends, Exia Combs and Jeanette “Momma” Cooke; brothers: Glenwood Abney, Shelby Newt Abney, Marvin Abney, and Jimmy Ray Abney; sisters, Ivory Wells, Carol Snowden, Pamela Walker, and Darlene Slemp. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Nancy Abney; brothers, Willie Joe Abney and Ledford Wayne Abney; and sister, Virginia Marie Mays. Services were held on April 16 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Bobby McQuinn and Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Tim Mays, Mike Mays, Jeff Mays, Tommy Mays, Johnny Ray Abney, Cecil Neal, John Brewer, and Albert Combs serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Dr. Julie Kennon, Dana Abney, Hospice East Staff, Ronny Cooke, Donny Cooke, James Cooke, Tara Graham, Gail Brewer, Mildred Allen, Brenda Angel, Shawn Kennon, Freda Roberts, Robert & Ruby Rice, and all of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Anthony Lee, 70, of Clay City, Kentucky died on April 8. He was the son of the late Noah Lee, Sr. and Irene Sams Lee and he was an elevator constructor with Dover Elevator Company. Jerry was a member of Industry of Elevator Construction Local Union No. 20, Louisville, KY. He attended Hill Street Pentecostal Church and Shiloh United Methodist Church and was a member of Powell County Livestock Association. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: Noah Lee, Jr., Gary Lee and Rondle Lee. Jerry is survived by one son, Anthony Lee of Clay City; three daughters: Jenia Dixon of Prestonsburg, Melinda (Rob) Halsey of Clay City and Heather (Cody) Marcum of Winchester; three brothers: Matthew (Wanda) Lee of Clay City, Samuel (Linda) Lee of Lexington and Gloyd (Wanda) Lee of Stanton; seven sisters: Tammy Snyder of Chesapeake, OH, Wilma Faye Stokley of Clay City, Glenda (Tom) Taylor of Lexington, Mattie Wasson of Owingsville, Louise (Derek) Marion of Stanton, Charolette (Jeff) Sparks of Winchester and Bonnie (Henry) Derickson of Clay City; 14 grandchildren: Faith Mahan, Cheyanne Mahan, Trinity Mahan, Brooklyn Mahan, Brently Marcum, Ashley Horn, Mindy Horn, Brandon Horn, Maria Caudill, Jamie Dixon, Patrick Lee, Jessica Burton, Camron Burton and Summer Lee and ten great grandchildren: Kadance Dixon, Ashlynn Boyd, Makayla Rogers, Madison Horn, Brayden Dixon, Brooklyn Lee, Hayden Burgher, Katelynn Watkins, Destiny Mitchell and Ryan Phelps.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Kenny Crouch and Rev. Jonathan K. Tullos were held on April 13, 2018 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton.

Burial was in Salem Cemetery with Bryan Howard, Mike Reece, Patrick Lee, Brandon Horn, Jamie Rice, Alex Taylor, Adam Taylor and Tim Hall serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Stokley, Grey Brewer, Ike Sams, Gloria McCoy, Eck Snowden, Leonard Snowden, Dude Wells, Todd Reece, Powers Elevator Company, Terry Gabbard, Berl Ashley and Wayne Riddell. A special “Thank You” to Dr. Suzanne Arnold and Staff of Markey Cancer Center for their excellent care of Jerry Lee. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Morlin “Oakie” Curtis, 64, of Winchester died on April 9 at the Saint Joseph Hospital. He was retired from Rockwell.

He is survived by two daughters Melanie Meadows and husband James of Stanton, Jessica Curtis of Winchester, three grandchildren, two brother’s Danny Curtis and wife Jean of Irvine and Dennis Curtis of Stanton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Rylan James Townsend LaFountain Graft, 6 day old, died on April 12 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.

He is survived by his parents Cody LaFountain and April Graft of Winchester, Sister Ceonna LaFountain of Winchester, Paternal grandmother Spring Pelkey and Maternal grandmother Jame Comstock.

Funeral services were held on April 15 at the Grayson Funeral Home with Sister Betsy Caudill officiating.

Burial followed in the Roger Chapel Cemetery.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.