The PCMS Varsity Academic team was recognized for going undefeated during it’s competitions during the season, the team was District Champions, Regional Runner-ups, and advanced to state competitions for the first time since 1989. Academic team members in the above photo are: Linsey Jones, Cailey Jones, Tanner Hunley, Matthew Mynk and Boone Chaney

By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

The Powell County Board of Education held a regular scheduled meeting on Monday in the Powell County Middle Schools’ Library.

Students who were part of the Powell County Middle School Junior Varsity Academic team and the PCMS Varsity Academic team were both recognized by the board during the meeting.

The PCMS Junior Varsity team went undefeated during it’s competitions this past season. Team members recognized during the meeting were: Jared Abney, Hannah Angel, Aiden Berry, Austin Begley, Trevor Brown, Kaylee Blevins, Tyson Edwards, Caleb Epperson, Ava Deerway, Derrick Gill, Destiny Goodwin, Skyler Johnson, Derrick Meadows, L.W. Napier, Desiree Plavnek, Olivia Powell, Connor Tood, Ella Wilde and Emily Wireman.

The PCMS Varsity Academic team was recognized for going undefeated during it’s competitions during the season, the team was District Champions, Regional Runner-ups, and advanced to state competitions for the first time since 1989. Team member Boone Chaney went to the state competitions as a test taker in social studies where he placed in 18th place out of 125 fellow competitors.

PCMS Varsity Academic team members recognized during the meeting were: Daniel Boswell, Boone Chaney, Tanner Hunley, Cailey Jones, Lindsey Jones, Luke Marcum, Maddie Murray, Matthew Mynk, Katie Neal and Logan Sparks.

“Thank you to the staff and parents who made this possible, I know it involves a lot of back and forth to make sure the kids have everything they need to compete in those contests successfully,”’Interim Powell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr said. “Thank you again to the parents for helping to make all that possible for our students and the school.

Student Peyton Tubbs was recognized for being a 2018 Recipent of the Craft Academy Award.

Casey Borst with Energy Solutions CMTA, Inc was present at the meeting to present the board with news about four schools in the school district achieving Energy Star Ratings on behalf of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Energy Secretary Charles Snavely, the Kentucky School Board Association and CMTA.

Borst had worked previously with the Powell County School District to upgrade facilities and infrastructure such as lighting, air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and light fixtures to save energy.

Four schools in school district were presented with energy star ratings awards meaning they were among the most energy efficient schools in the state. The schools awarded were Bowen Elementary, Stanton Elementary, Clay City Elementary and Powell County Middle School.

Virginia Todd gave a presentation about Gifted and Talented students.

Shana Bailey-Perdue delivered a presentation about Career and Technology Education.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Anthony Orr gave the board updates about things the school district has started taking action to address following discussions about school safety over the past couple of months.

Orr told the board the district has a safety assessment audit scheduled to be held at the beginning of the next school year. Orr says the district will hold an Emergency Personnel Mock Response Training that will be held during the upcoming summer.

Orr says that the district is in the process of getting a emergency radio in the hands of Powell County Dispatch to quicken a response from emergency responders in the event of a threat or emergency.

Orr told the board the district was taking action to use a construction class at Powell County High School to make outside entrance labels to be placed on the outside of windows at each of the schools in the district.

Orr says that the district has applied for a grant that would be used to cover a tip line that would include additional services such as putting callers in contact with mental health specialists directly from the tip line.

The board approved to set June 10 as the date for Powell County Senior Class to graduate. Graduation is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

The board approved a new position of School Technology Coordinator for each of the districts schools. The positions would be paid by stipend taken out of the technology departments budget.

The board approved the selection of Stiles, Carter and Associates as the auditor for the 2017 Fiscal Year. The board had received three different quotes from interested parties wanting to bid to complete the audit. Stiles, Carter and Associates submitted the lowest bid in the amount of $15,500.

The board approved a motion to table discussions to accept a recommendation to use RossTarrant Architects for the Powell County High School Security and Safety Renovation Project.

The project would include the addition of entrance security vestibule, exterior door panic bar and push plates, security gates for inside the building to be used during events, camera installation and upgrades, gym electrical wiring and installation of goal lift and the replacement of three Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Units. The board wanted to table the discussion for approving the project until a presentation could be made by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects. The board expressed they were pleased with the work completed by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects during the Powell County Middle School Renovation Project and wanted to see a presentation from the company before making a decision of whether or not to approve the project.

The board approved the Architectural Consultant Selection of Sherman Carter Barnhart for Local Planning Committee for the District Facility Plan.

The board approved an application for the district to use non-traditional instructional days as needed for inclement weather.

Virginia Carpenter presented the board with updates about the Gifted and Talented Program in Powell County

According to state regulations for gifted and talented programs, a gift ed and/or talented child is defined as one who is identified d as possessing demonstrated or potential ability to perform at an exceptionally high level in one or more of the following areas:

• general intellectual aptitude

• specific academic aptitude

• creative or divergent thinking

• psychosocial or leadership skills in the visual or performing arts

Carpenter told the board 99 students had been selected as part of primary talent pool that would be recognized as gifted and talented.

Carpenter says there are 203 students district wide are recognized as the Gifted and Talented. She says that 39 students who noticed as Gifted and Talented are in elementary schools, 79 students are in middle school and 85 students attend high school.

Shana Bailey-Perdue gave the board updates about the Career and Technical Education Department at PCHS.

Bailey-Perdue told the board the CTE center is Locally Operated Vocational Educational Center and is funding based off enrollment and because they don’t send kids out of the county all of the money stays in the county.

“If we were to send our kids to Montgomery County’s Area Technology Center they would get that money,” Bailey-Perdue said. “We are very fortunate to keep our money here in Powell County .”

Bailey-Perdue says that enrollment belt to fund salaries and other Career Technical Education expenses such as salaries for principals, counselors, custodians, CTE clerks, District Technology Technicians, technology such as computers, textbooks and education consultants.

Bailey-Perdue says that every five years the CTE adopts new technologies such as computers, she says when the department gets new computers they redistribute the old computers throughout the school district.

Bailey-Perdue told the board the department recently met with Maysville Community and Technical College to offer nine different career pathways with dual-credit opportunities.

“We wanted to offer dual-credit to our students in all nine of our pathways, we set down with them last Fall and they were very aggressive with us and told us they would offer two intro classes,” Bailey-Perdue said. “If you look at our new accountability model with the state department it says we will get our accountability points if students take two approved dual-credit classes. We are the only school in the state, we have been the model school for the state and that’s pretty impressive.

Bailey-Perdue says that CTE center’s construction class has partnered with the Powell County Industrial Board on a tiny house project and recently the center partnered with the Powell County Farmers Market for the Agriculture class to build portable farmers markets meanwhile business classes are working to come up with a successful marketing strategy for the portable farmer markets.

Bailey-Perdue says the center is also working on becoming a certified AWS certified welding testing center.

“That means when a student goes though our agriculture department and they select our welder pathway they can pickup their welder certification and leave PCHS with a certification and are able to get ample employment, this program is brand new,” Bailey-Perdue said.

Bailey-Perdue also gave the board updates about clubs in the CTE Center. She told the board four students with Family, Career, Community Leaders of America are going to national competitions, Distributive Education Clubs of America despite being a brand new club has had two students who qualified for nationals and Future Businesses Leaders of America has 30 students who will be going to that organizations state competition.

Jennifer Kincaid spoke to the board about recommending approval a brand new Certified Evaluation Plan.

A local Certified Evaluation Plan (CEP) outlines procedures and contains forms needed to evaluate certified personnel below the level of superintendent in Kentucky public schools.

Other action taken by the Powell County Board of Education during April 9 meeting:

Approval of minutes for the Regular Meeting held March 12 and approval of minutes from special meeting held on March 28.

Approval claims and authorization to make payment of claims

Approval of bus request trips

Approval of monthly financial report

Approval of orders of the Treasurer for March

Approval of bond of depository for Powell County Board of Education with Whitaker Bank, Inc. and Sun Trust Company.

Approval of 2018-2019 Certified Evaluation Plan

Approval of out of state trip request for the Clay Elementary fifth grade class to travel to Mason, OH to Kings Island on the last day of school.

Approval of overnight trip request for the Powell County High School FFA to travel to Lexington, KY on June 5-7, for their state convention.

Approval of overnight trip request for the Powell County High School FCCLA to travel to Hardinsburg, KY on June 5-7 for their training for regional and state council.

Approval of out of state trip request for the Powell County High School FCCLA to travel to Atlanta, GA on June 27-July 2 for their national convention.

Approval of personnel action

Approval of medical leave for Stephanie Ritchie for the 2018-2019 school year

Approval of medical leave for Donna Willoughby from March 20-until further notice.Technology Coordinator for each of the districts schools. The positions would be paid by stipend taken out of the technology departments budget.

