Latusshia Brooks, 78, of Irvine, died on Monday, April 2 at her residence. She was born December 3, 1939 in Estill County she was retired from CMS in Stanton and was the Pentecostal Faith.

She is survived by two sons Robert Brooks and wife Reva Ann of Clay City, Vernon Brooks and wife Karen of Irvine, two daughters Evelyn Brooks of Irvine, Donna Stone of Irvine, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, three sisters Alice Brooks of Irvine, Betty Larrison of Irvine and Hazel Woosley of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Ray Brooks, her parents Elvia Snowden and Geneva Barnes, seven brother’s Preston Clyde Barnes, Malcom Gene Tuttle, Robert Barnes, Richard Barnes, Sam Barnes, William Barnes, Glenn Barnes and three sisters Geraldine Barnes, Zella Conner and Orea Jones.

Funeral services were held on April 4 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Patrick and Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial followed in the Brooks – Means Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Derrick Brooks, Eric Brooks, Billy Wayne Brooks, Larry Dale Stone and Greg Stamper.

Honorary pallbearers are grandsons Michael Crim, Brian Crim and Scotty Rogers.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donetta Kay Willoughby, 62, Stanton, wife of Leon Willoughby, died at home, Sunday, April 8, 2018. She was born September 21, 1955 in Hamilton, Ohio to Johnnie Oral Ritchie and the late Rozella Ritchie. Survivors include, husband, Leon Willoughby; sons, Brian (Mary Beth) Wade and Terry Leon Willoughby; daughter, Angie (Thomas Branham) Hamilton; grandchildren, Briana (Stephen) Skidmore, Alisha (Nathan Watson) Elam; Alexa Griggs, Trevor Griggs, Levi Willoughby, DJ Willoughby, and Colt Wade; great-granddaughter, Morgan Skidmore; father, Johnnie (Reva) Ritchie; brothers, Merrill Ritchie, Charles (Sandra) Ritchie, Randall (Jody) Ritchie, and Timothy Ritchie; sister, Sherry Walters; step-brothers, Roy (Jane) Collett and Robert Collett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rozella Ritchie, brothers, Sherbert Glen Ritchie and Johnny Leon Ritchie; sister, Lisa Ritchie, and mother and father-in-law, J.D. and Teresia Willoughby . Services were Wednesday, April 11, 2:00PM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Sherl Thomas. Visitation was Tuesday after 6:00PM. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brian Wade, Terry Willoughby, Thomas Branham Stephen Skidmore, Nathan Watson, and Jason Ritchie. Honorary pallbearers were Harold and Brenda Campbell, Danny Rogers, Sherry Skidmore, Larry Patterson, and members of the Middlefork Fire Department.