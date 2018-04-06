Times Staff

Sportswriter

The Powell County Pirates baseball team has finally ben able to overcome some of the elements and take to the field for the 2018 campaign. There are some young faces to go along with the returning veterans. But the biggest change is a new head coach in Frank Spencer. Spencer, a former Pirate who graduated from PCHS in 2012, takes over after the departure of Chris Varney.

The Pirate wasted no time in helping their new skipper pick up his first win. Powell opened their season against Letcher Central on Mar. 23. The Pirates topped the Cougars, 12-6. But the Pirates had to find good weather to pick up to more wins. Powell routed Leslie County 17-1 last Thursday, before rolling over district opponent Lee County, 15-0.

The undefeated early start hit a bump in the road last Saturday in Hindman. Powell just could not seem to get the bats going, striking out 13 times in the contest. Knott Central picked up the 4-2 victory.

A few Pirates have stood out early in the year. Sophomore Jace Ware leads the team with a . 400 batting average, three RBI’s and has scored six runs. His on base percentage sits at .438. Junior Nate Skidmore is hitting .364 and has a .533 on base percentage, with a team leading four RBI’s in four games. Senior Colin Hale bats .357, has a .438 on base percentage and scored seven runs while heading leadoff. Daniel Poe, a junior, is hiring .333, has a home run, six RBI’s, scored six runs and his on base percentage is .400. Sophomore Wyatt Clark is batting .300 and has a .500 on base percentage, has scored four runs and drawn four walks.

Meanwhile the Pirates pitching staff has been performing well. Jared Profitt struck out eight of nine batters he faced in his season debut against Lee County. Profitt combined with teammate Daniel Poe for a no-hitter against the Bobcats.

Senior Drew Ginter has been what Coach Spencer calls “the go-to arm” on the hill. Ginter has pitched nine innings winning the season opener, but took the loss at Knott Central against the Patriots Ginter went five innings and struck out eight batters, giving up four unearned runs. Ginter has yet to give up an earned run this season.

Ginter also has been quite helpful to the team at the plate as well. He has .364 batting average with a .462 on base percentage. He also has five RBI’s, three stolen bases and has scored three runs.

Not to be out done, Skidmore is not only a threat at the plate, but is also the Pirates closer on the mound. He usually plays shortstop and has a “live arm, able to throw in the mid 80’s with a sharp curve ball,” Spencer added. Skidmore has struck out four of the six batters he has faced so far and has yet to allow a baserunner.

Powell will now host a five game home stand, which began this past Tuesday against another district foe in Owsley County. On Thursday the Magoffin County Hornets come to Stanton. On Friday the Pirates will kickoff a double header at Charlie Childers Field with South Laurel and a varsity game with Jackson City. The Floyd Central Jaguars will come to town on Saturday to round out the home stand.