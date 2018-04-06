Josh Davis, 39, son of Deborah Ann Kelly died on March 31. He was born June 2, 1978 in Lexington to Cecil Banks Davis Jr and Deborah Ann Powell Kelly.

Survivors include, mother, Deborah Ann (Harold) Kelly; sisters, Brandy (Scott) Wells and Brooke (Shaun Shoemaker) Tipton; grandmothers, Lois Davis and Thelma Powell; nephews, Jacob McCoy, Caleb McCoy, Kolby Tipton, and Jackson Muncie; niece, McKayla Rucker. Services were held on April 3 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial in Vaughns Mill Cemetery with Jacob McCoy, Caleb McCoy, Kolby Tipton, Scott Wells, Shaun Shoemaker, Jason Roberts, and Faron Davis serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Billy Joe Davis, Darrel Davis, Russ Powell, Jeff Powell, and Joe Powell. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Charlotte Irene Pittman, 79, of Alexa Drive, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky died at Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester, Kentucky on March 26. Born in Gallipolis, Ohio she was the daughter of the late John Parmley and Sylvia Jane Eblin Porter. Charlotte formally attended the Clay City United Methodist Church, was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and was a former cook at Hardee’s Restaurant. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her companion, Arthur Pelfrey and by two sister: Elnora Rognon and Verlon Ritchason. Charlotte is survived by one son, Walter (Kathy) Pittman of West Union, Ohio; one daughter, Christina Williams of Owingsville, Kentucky; four sisters: Annabelle Baker of Bakersfield, California, Marilyn Inman of Zanesville, Ohio, Linda Brown of Bradenton, Florida and Shirley Furst of Gallipolis, Ohio; three grandchildren: Charles Williams, Christopher Williams, Jr. and Chase Williams; one special nephew Dave Inman, Gallipolis, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews along with seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose were held on March 31 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Chase Williams, Christopher Williams, Michael Williams, Aaron Curtis, Matt Vires, and Nathan Williams serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Joanne Watkins, Dorothy Miles, and Betty Stone.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Patricia Ann Hamilton Wickline, 73, widow of late Robert “Bobby” Wickline of Stanton, Kentucky died surrounded by her family on March 28. Born in Richmond, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William Russell Hamilton and the late Marcella Bramel and later the step-daughter to the late Clarence Bramel. In addition to those, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Hubbard.

Patricia is survived by her half sister, Sharon (Jackie) Pollitt, her half brother, Randy Hamilton; three sons: Anthony (Sandra) Wickline, Kevin (Susan) Wickline, and Travis (Thao) Wickline; six grandchildren: Robert (Heaven) Wickline, Tyler Wickline, Tiffany Wickline, Spencer Wickline, Tye Wickline, and Tatum Wickline; and 3 great grandchildren: Olivia Wickline, Rayne Wickline, and Natalee Wickline. She was a member of the 1962 graduating class of Powell County High School, and had earned her Bachelor’s in Education from EKU at the age of 46 and also obtained a Masters and a Rank 1 in Education from there as well. She was a language arts teacher at Clay City Elementary for 27 years and Retired from the Powell County School System. Prior to that, she was the proprietor of Bob’s Sport Shop and also worked at the Lexington-Bluegrass Army Depot at Avon. Patricia was a devoted member of the Stanton Christian Church for 40 years where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years.

Funeral services were officiated by Brother Greg Webb and were held on April 1 at Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, Kentucky.

Burial was at the Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Robert Wickline, Tyler Wickline, Tiffany Wickline, Spencer Wickline, Darrell Billings, and Dustin Billings serving as active pall bearers.

Honorary pallbearers are: Marie Fain, Emily Brewer, Cheryl Goodwin, Nellie Anderson, Linda Anderson, Carol Ball, Dick Fain, Dwain “Pest” Anderson, Larry Young, Melinda Richardson, Sue Miller, Heather Abney, Lisa Lutes and Cheryl Arduz. Donations may be made to Hospice East or the Stanton Christian Church Youth Committee.

Arrangements are by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

William Carl Hobbs, 86, Army Veteran, died on March 20 at his residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Fincastle, Kentucky he was the son of the late F. C. Hobbs and the late Victoria Watkins Hobbs. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a former tractor operator with Ashland Oil, Inc. He was a member of Stanton Fire Department and the DAV. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two daughters, Myra Morrison and Billie Poluski and by one sister, Ruth Hoffman. He is survived by his lifelong companion, Phyllis Hurt Hobbs; one son, Donald Carl (Fontanna) Hobbs of Stanton; two daughters, Oshia (John) Haddix of Clay City and Katrina (Fred) Rhew of Hampton, VA; two brothers, Bert (Pauline) Hobbs of Lexington and Preston (Irene) Hobbs of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Cora Hibbard of Orlando, FL and Faye (Don) Dezarn of Blanchester, OH; six grandchildren: Lucas Northern, Joby Northern, Haley Brewer, Michelle Baker, Drayden Hobbs and Andrew Shepherd and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt and Bro. Warren Rogers were held on March 25 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial with military honors was in F. C. Hobbs Cemetery, Big Andy Ridge, Campton, KY with Herbert Trent, Bubby Fugate, Jerry Hall, Jeff Trent, John Haddix, John Hurt, Jr. and Andrew Shepherd serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home Inc.

Robert N. Sliver, 48, husband of Kathy Jo Sliver, died on March 24 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born January 11, 1970 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to Henry and Mary Gilley Gordan.

Survivors include, wife, Kathy Jo Sliver; son, Robby Sliver, El Salvador; daughters, Heather Sliver and Kristina Sliver, both of Stanton; parents, Henry and Mary Gordan; brother, Karl Sliver; and sister, Dawn Sliver. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dewayne Sliver.

Funeral services were held on March 30 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton.

Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Bessie Louise Patton, 84, widow of John William Patton Jr., died on March 17 at her residence on Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Clay City, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late John Millard and Clara Abney Marcum. Louise was a member of Huber Heights Baptist Church and the former director of Huber Heights Baptist Church Day Care Center. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Leon Marcum, Donald Marcum and John Marcum and by two sisters, Phyllis Terry and Alene Russell.

Louise Patton is survived by one daughter, Rita Fay (Walter) Polk of Clay City; one brother, Edward (Irvaleen) Marcum of Clay City; two sisters, Wanda Crowe of Lexington and Agnes Daeschlein of Flint, MI; four grandchildren: Eric Polk, Vincent Polk, Tim Polk and James Polk and 13 great grandchildren: Tiffany Polk Dawson, Jacob Polk, Nicole Polk, Jennifer Polk, Natalie Polk, Joey Polk, Emmalee Polk, Andrew Polk, Sarah Polk, Katie Polk, Hannah Polk, Carson Polk and Lila Polk.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Gary Sparks and Bro. Jonathan Lewis were held on March 24 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery with Eric Polk, Vincent Polk, Tim Polk, James Polk, Jacob Polk and Darrell Frazier serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Durrett “Toodle” Wells, 77, died on March 18 at Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Clark County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Vernon and Lillian Ewen Wells and a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Durrett Wells was a former union president of the Communication Union Workers of America and an employee of General Telephone for 30 plus years.

He is survived by two sons, James Phillip (Bella) Wells of Winchester and Chuck Wells of Lexington; two daughters, Celena Williams of Lakeland, FL and Kimberly Wells (Jonathan) Cordier of Frankfort; one brother, Phillip (Patty) Wells of Stanton; one sister, Sondra Faulkner of Mt. Sterling; six grandchildren: Jennafer Greene, Lindsey White, Lauren White, Ashlynne Williams, Christopher Williams and Stephanie McClain and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Jonathan Skidmore were held on March 22 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Pallbearers are James Phillip Wells, Chuck Wells, Scott Wells, David Faulkner, Phillip Wells and James Edward Dennis.

Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.